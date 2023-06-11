PC Gaming Show 2023 liveblog

Welcome to our PC Gaming Show liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you some extremely live coverage of PC Gamer’s contribution to the current NotE3/Summer Game Fest proceedings. If it’s anything like last year’s, the 2023 PC Gaming Show will be a breathless barrage of PC-focused game announcements, reveals, and trailers – and myself and Liam will be on hand to relay them all, one or two lines at a time.

Confirmed appearances range from Baldur's Gate 3 to Dune: Awakening and Frostpunk 2; in fact, a total of 55 games will be on show, including "over 15" brand new reveals. So yes, it should be a busy one. Hopefully we’re not physically wrecked from liveblogging the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct immediately beforehand, eh?

The PC Gaming Show 2023 kicks off at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, and Starfield willing, we should have this liveblog live a few minutes before. By all means, come on in, follow along, and put all your drollest comments into the box below.

