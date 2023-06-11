All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

PC Gaming Show 2023 liveblog

Dunno what a "PC Gamer" is but it’s running a NotE3 event

News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Welcome to our PC Gaming Show liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you some extremely live coverage of PC Gamer’s contribution to the current NotE3/Summer Game Fest proceedings. If it’s anything like last year’s, the 2023 PC Gaming Show will be a breathless barrage of PC-focused game announcements, reveals, and trailers – and myself and Liam will be on hand to relay them all, one or two lines at a time.

Confirmed appearances range from Baldur's Gate 3 to Dune: Awakening and Frostpunk 2; in fact, a total of 55 games will be on show, including "over 15" brand new reveals. So yes, it should be a busy one. Hopefully we’re not physically wrecked from liveblogging the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct immediately beforehand, eh?

The PC Gaming Show 2023 kicks off at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, and Starfield willing, we should have this liveblog live a few minutes before. By all means, come on in, follow along, and put all your drollest comments into the box below.

