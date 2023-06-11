All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct liveblog

All the latest from Microsoft and Bethesda’s NotE3 shows

Live
The Xbox logo in a green burst of light against a dark blue background announces the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. On the other half of the image, the Starfield logo against a light grey background announces that Starfield Direct is due to take place immediately afterwards.
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
We’re rolling out the liveblog widget once again for today’s Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Starfield-focused Starfield Direct, which will follow immediately after. And will be about Starfield. Come join us – we’ll be up and running just before Microsoft’s main showcase begins at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.

After Thursday’s Summer Game Fest / Day of the Devs liveblog, which was filled with game announcements, cosy commenter chat, and Nicholas Cage, I for one am looking forward to sharing the update trenches with you all again. This time I’ll be joined in the mud by vid bud Liam for yet more news and reveals, with possible starring games including Fable 4, a potential Gears 6, and Obsidian’s elusive Avowed.

Also, Starfield. Lots of Starfield.

Stick around and you can also follow along with our PC Gaming Show 2023 liveblog; this fellow NotE3 event starts at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, which should be immediately after Starfield Direct closes its curtains.

Yep, Avowed, and it's coming sometime next year. Looked potentially decent? Lots of funky spells that aren't the usual flame/ice throwing.

James Archer

WarderDragon says: Dark Messiah kick to that dwarf face right there.

Huge fan of big kicks. That was a superb kick.

Liam Richardson

It's colourful, I'll give it that.

James Archer

I'm a very recent Persona convert having only discovered the joy of Persona 5 towards the end of last year, but i'm happy to see an earlier entry in the series get a lavish remake that brings it in line with more recent entries.

Persona 3 Reload. Out early next year!

Liam Richardson

Oooh, this might be Avowed, Obdisian's fantasy RPG.

James Archer

I hope Payday 3 builds on the stealthy/actual *heist* stuff of P2. Can't recall ever actually pulling a theft that didn't descend into a gun massacre.

James Archer

An Atlus game. Is this the Persona 3 remake? Quick, everyone, act surprised!

Liam Richardson

Looks a lot like Payday 2, but slightly more mobile - your robber can slide now. Out Sept 21.

James Archer

Lars Westergren says: What was the name of that "being a rogue in Star Wars" game that was cancelled? 1313?

That was the one!

Liam Richardson

Payday 3!

James Archer

The next game by Thunder Lotus, creators of Spiritfarer, is up now. It appears to be a Hades-like hack 'n slash that lets up to 33 people tackle monsters together.

33 Immortals. Out next year.

Liam Richardson

Star Wars: Outlaws, it's called, and coming in 2024. Looks mildly interesting - not without the usual Star Wars space battles, but is all about the underworld crims-and-crooks side of the galaxy.

James Archer

WarderDragon says: Let's hope the Fable reboot takes absolutely no inspiration from the non-game that was Fable 3!

Yeah Fable 3 was a bit disappointing. I bought the special edition for that game, which has literally started to rot over the last few years. An extremely cursed artefact.

Liam Richardson

Massive's SW trailer is focusing on a half-Han Solo, half-Rey small time criminal type.

James Archer

A young woman asks our rather unwell looking musician if they've seen a giant monster, which seemingly rises out of the water behind her. Looks like she can cast spells? That'll be South of Midnight. No gameplay. Is that going to be a theme today, do we reckon?

Liam Richardson

Now here's a Star Wars game from Massive.

James Archer

Pretty much all CG, though, so if you were hoping for an in-game look at Fable you're not missing much.

James Archer

Lovely animation style, this. Reminds me of Coraline.

Liam Richardson

I'm genuinely more interested in Fable now that is confirmed to feature a kaiju Dean Lerner.

James Archer

OK, something from Compulsion Games next, the creators of We Happy Few. We have a fella playing a guitar surrounded by animals in what looks like a swamp?

Liam Richardson

Oh, Richard Ayoade is big in this. I'm sure Rachel can figure out how many times as tall as Lady D.

James Archer

It's Fable! They kicked a chicken! Like that one achivement!

Liam Richardson

Is this Fable?

James Archer

And we're opening with a digital Richard Ayoade, of all things.

James Archer

10 seconds! Here we go!

Liam Richardson

Also, one minute to go!

James Archer

I'm receiving word that the whole Xbox/Bethesda show, including Starfield, is two hours long. Which is one hour less than I'd assumed, but in any case, the PC Gaming Show will follow at 9pm BST.

James Archer

I've spent the last few days sitting on the deck of a cabin in the Lake District, so I will be spending this whole presentation staring at the screen like that one Limmy meme. You know the one. Where he's just woken up. I have forgotten what video games are.

Liam Richardson

Hello, hello. How are we all doing? Are we excited for Todd Howard to talk about spaceships?

Liam Richardson

Right, we're just about settling in for about five hours of NotE3 liveblogging. Is that TOO MUCH liveblogging? According to the Working Time Regulations of 1998, no it is not.

James Archer

See you here on Sunday the 11th, 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct super-combined super-liveblog. Bring snacks.

James Archer

