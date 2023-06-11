Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct liveblog

We’re rolling out the liveblog widget once again for today’s Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Starfield-focused Starfield Direct, which will follow immediately after. And will be about Starfield. Come join us – we’ll be up and running just before Microsoft’s main showcase begins at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.

After Thursday’s Summer Game Fest / Day of the Devs liveblog, which was filled with game announcements, cosy commenter chat, and Nicholas Cage, I for one am looking forward to sharing the update trenches with you all again. This time I’ll be joined in the mud by vid bud Liam for yet more news and reveals, with possible starring games including Fable 4, a potential Gears 6, and Obsidian’s elusive Avowed.

Also, Starfield. Lots of Starfield.

Stick around and you can also follow along with our PC Gaming Show 2023 liveblog; this fellow NotE3 event starts at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, which should be immediately after Starfield Direct closes its curtains.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.