Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct liveblog
All the latest from Microsoft and Bethesda’s NotE3 showsLive
We’re rolling out the liveblog widget once again for today’s Xbox Games Showcase, as well as the Starfield-focused Starfield Direct, which will follow immediately after. And will be about Starfield. Come join us – we’ll be up and running just before Microsoft’s main showcase begins at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.
After Thursday’s Summer Game Fest / Day of the Devs liveblog, which was filled with game announcements, cosy commenter chat, and Nicholas Cage, I for one am looking forward to sharing the update trenches with you all again. This time I’ll be joined in the mud by vid bud Liam for yet more news and reveals, with possible starring games including Fable 4, a potential Gears 6, and Obsidian’s elusive Avowed.
Also, Starfield. Lots of Starfield.
Stick around and you can also follow along with our PC Gaming Show 2023 liveblog; this fellow NotE3 event starts at 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT, which should be immediately after Starfield Direct closes its curtains.
WarderDragon says: Dark Messiah kick to that dwarf face right there.
Huge fan of big kicks. That was a superb kick.
I'm a very recent Persona convert having only discovered the joy of Persona 5 towards the end of last year, but i'm happy to see an earlier entry in the series get a lavish remake that brings it in line with more recent entries.
Persona 3 Reload. Out early next year!
An Atlus game. Is this the Persona 3 remake? Quick, everyone, act surprised!
Lars Westergren says: What was the name of that "being a rogue in Star Wars" game that was cancelled? 1313?
That was the one!
The next game by Thunder Lotus, creators of Spiritfarer, is up now. It appears to be a Hades-like hack 'n slash that lets up to 33 people tackle monsters together.
33 Immortals. Out next year.
WarderDragon says: Let's hope the Fable reboot takes absolutely no inspiration from the non-game that was Fable 3!
Yeah Fable 3 was a bit disappointing. I bought the special edition for that game, which has literally started to rot over the last few years. An extremely cursed artefact.
Hello, hello. How are we all doing? Are we excited for Todd Howard to talk about spaceships?