Summer Game Fest 2023 liveblog

It's very nearly time for the Summer Game Fest liveblog, to which you, lovely readers, are cordially invited. SGF 2023’s main event begins tonight at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, and I’ll be manning the levers to bring live updates on all the game reveals, fresh looks, and trailers that this annual announce-o-rama has to offer.

Will there be an update on Alan Wake 2? Will we see Mortal Kombat 1 in bloodied action for the first time? Will Geoff Keighley wear a suit jacket over a t-shirt with shoes that look just slightly too big? Yes, yes, and probably yes. There’ll be much more besides, from Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion to Immortals of Aveum and Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 update, Wilds. And that’s just the confirmed games – we’re expecting this main Summer Game Fest show to last a couple of hours, so there should be plenty of surprises too.

Check back here later to follow along with the liveblog, and indeed watch along with the stream above. I’ll go live, blogging, a few minutes before the show begins. And do stick around RPS in general, as we’ll have this whole NotE3 week covered from every angle – including on the ground, via Ed, who’s been swanning around LA playing a load of this stuff. Lucky sod. We’ll also have news from Day of the Devs, Summer Game Fest’s indie-focused companion show, which will follow immediately after the main Geoff Fest livestream tonight.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.