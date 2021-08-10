News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

I've never played a single second of Left 4 Dead. So, I can't properly compare the new game to the source material. However, I can say that I had a ball playing the Back 4 Blood beta with other members of the RPS treehouse. It's good, old-fashioned zombie killing funtimes!

While Turtle Rock's upcoming game dominates this week's show, Headlines and Hot Takes is full of chat on what could be next from 2K. Apparently there's an "exciting new franchise" coming, so we get chatting on the rumoured Marvel XCOM, and the Hangar 13 game that's apparently a little Cthulu, a little Saints Row. We also talk about different coloured Steam Decks for a minute.

As already mentioned, Show and Tell is full of chatter on Turtle Rock's new horde-slaying game. Yes, I can't breakdown the minute differences between the two games, but I can tell you I had a lovely time playing Back 4 Blood with Team RPS. To be fair, I also had quite a nice time playing Death Trash on my lonesome, which you can hear all about in this week's podcast. Meanwhile, Matthew's been cutting some grass in Lawn Mowing Simulator.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games with romance options. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on mobile games, skateboarding, and feeling horrible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.