Does Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay? Crossplay feels essential in any multiplayer game that launches in 2022. It feels especially important for Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative FPS that lets you assemble a team of operators to save Earth from extraterrestrial invaders. As the difficulty amps up and those pesky Archaeans get even nastier, you won't just want any random so-and-so on your team. You'll want your best pals to delve into Extraction and watch your back.

Fortunately, Rainbow Six Extraction has full crossplay across every platform, allowing you to squad up with any of your friends, regardless of their preferred hardware. Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay, including how to invite friends on other platforms to your lobby and how to disable crossplay if you're so inclined. We'll also break down how cross-progression works, so that you can swap platforms with ease.

How does Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay work?

As mentioned above, Rainbow Six Extraction has full crossplay support across PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Stadia. This is especially useful, as many who play on an Xbox or PC and intend to use Game Pass can still hop into a session with their friends on Playstation.

To invite your cross platform friends to play Rainbow Six Extraction, simply share your Ubisoft Connect names and send a friend request. Then, you'll be able to see when they're online and invite them to your Archaean shooting session whenever you want.

How to disable crossplay in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay is on by default, so you won't need to tinker with any settings to start playing with your friends. However, if the idea of crossplay makes you shudder more than the approaching Archaean swarms, then you can switch it off very easily. To turn off Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay, press the gear icon and select options to head to the settings menu. There, you'll see crossplay as the third option down in the general menu. Simply switch it off and you won't be bothered by cross-platform comrades anymore.

It's worth mentioning that you cannot pick and choose which platforms you want to play with. You can either enable or disable Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay, but it is a blanket setting that applies to all platforms.

How does cross-progression work in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Rainbow Six Extraction cross-progression is also startlingly simple. If you start Rainbow Six Extraction on one platform and later decide to shift to another, you can continue playing right where you left off. To gain access to your save, you need to link your Ubisoft Connect account to your new platform and start playing. You should find all of your unlocked tech and best Rainbow Six Extraction Operators ready and waiting to run another mission. Achievements and trophies won't carry over, so you'll have to unlock them again.

That's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Extraction crossplay. If you want to know more, check out our top tips and tricks to learn some crucial skills for beating back the Archaean swarms. Make sure to also take a look at our guides on how to level up quickly and unlock new operators. If you fail a mission and lose a character, you should also learn how to rescue MIA operators.