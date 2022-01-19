How do you unlock more Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction? Rainbow Six Extraction launches with 18 playable Operators, although when you first begin the game, you'll only be able to choose from a starting pool of nine. Expanding your team roster is a simple case of levelling up and reaching new Milestones, so read on to learn exactly what levels you need to hit in order to gain access to your Operator(s) of choice.

How to unlock more Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

When you begin Rainbow Six Extraction, nine Operators will be available to you straight away: Alibi, Doc, Ela, Finka, Hibana, Lion, Pulse, Sledge, and Vigil.

Additional Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction are unlocked as you progress through the game's levelling system by achieving new Milestones. Keep earning XP and levelling up, and you'll unlock a trio of new Operators every few levels. The unlocks are triggered as follows:

At Milestone level 5 , you'll unlock IQ , Jäger , and Rook .

, you'll unlock , , and . At Milestone level 10 , you'll unlock Fuze , Smoke , and Tachanka .

, you'll unlock , , and . At Milestone level 17, you'll unlock Capitão, Gridlock, and Nomad.

Fans of older Rainbow Six titles might be surprised to learn that no additional renown or credits are needed to acquire these characters, who are automatically available to you once you reach the appropriate Milestone. Also, if you play Rainbow Six Siege using the same Ubisoft account as Extraction, you might be interested to know that unlocking an Operator in Extraction will also unlock them in Siege if you don't already have them.

Newly unlocked characters begin at Operator Level 1, so initially they'll probably be a little underpowered compared to those starting Operators you've been levelling up since the beginning of the game. The unlockable Operators aren't inherently better than the starting Operators, but they do add more playstyles and options to your team. If you want to read our thoughts on who is truly the most powerful, then check out our guide to the best Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction.

For more on this game, be sure to check out our Rainbow Six Extraction tips and tricks guide for everything you need to know when getting started! Or, if you're still not sold on the idea of a PvE Rainbow Six Siege spin-off, have a look at our review for our thoughts on how the game stacks up to its phenomenally popular parent.