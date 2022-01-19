Can you play singleplayer in Rainbox Six Extraction? Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that intends to throw you and two teammates into various Archaean hives that have appeared across the USA, as you shoot and smack your way across multiple objectives. However, if you aren't a fan of multiplayer or can't play online, you might be wondering whether you can play Rainbow Six Extraction in singleplayer. Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about playing solo in Rainbow Six Extraction, so that you know whether it's worth purchasing for a singleplayer session of shooting.

Can you play Rainbow Six Extraction solo?

Fans of singleplayer games will be happy to know that you can play Rainbow Six Extraction solo. To play solo, simply go to the mission screen and select your desired mission location from the four options: New York City, San Francisco, Alaska, and Truth or Consequences. On the next screen, skip past the Quick Play button and scroll down to the squad deployment tab. Here, you can select one of three locations to enter with your squad, which allows you to just run normal missions with whoever is currently in your lobby. If you're solo, that means you'll play alone.

It's worth noting that Rainbow Six Extraction does not have bots, so you will be completely alone if you choose to play solo. Fortunately, the mission difficulty adapts to the size of your party, so when playing singleplayer you'll have fewer Archaean opponents to contend with. You will still earn XP and level up if you play alone, so you can still unlock new operators and missions as you play. Just remember that you won't have teammates around to revive you when you go down, so you'll want to know how to rescue MIA operators.

Can you play Rainbow Six Extraction offline?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to play Rainbow Six Extraction offline. You'll need to connect to Ubisoft's services to play, so those without a stable internet connection won't be able to enjoy Rainbow Six Extraction. If this changes in the future, we'll update this guide to let you know.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction have a campaign?

As mentioned above, you can play any of Rainbow Six Extraction's incursions solo. However, Rainbow Six Extraction does not have a set campaign mode. Instead, you drop into these incursions to complete objectives and earn XP to level up your operators - which you'll definitely want to do if you want to use the very best Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction. If you want to learn more about the lore surrounding this alien invasion, you can find intel and unlock data entries in your codex by completing optional objectives and finding investigation points around each map.

That's everything you need to know about playing Rainbow Six Extraction singleplayer. If you want to learn more, check out our Rainbow Six Extraction tips and tricks to ensure your survival and give you an advantage against the Archaeans. Make sure to also take a look at our guide on whether you can pause in Rainbow Six Extraction, so that you know when it's safe to head out and when you should be glued to your screen.