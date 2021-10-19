If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RPS Asks: you to please take our 2021 readership survey

Help shape the future of the RPS supporter program
Katharine Castle
Published on

It's that time of year again where we come to you with a single question: would you fill out our RPS Readership Survey, please? It should only take around 5-10 minutes of your time to complete, and it will be a big help to us going forward - particularly when it comes to shaping the future of the RPS supporter program.

Unlike some of our previous readership surveys that ask you what kind of hardware you own and whether you're planning to buy an 8K TV or VR headset in the next six months, this survey is all about your relationship with RPS as a website. It's been put together by the folks at Reedpop UK, our corporate mothership, and asks you things like how often you visit the site each week, which sections you visit most frequently, and so on.

There are also a bunch of questions aimed specifically at existing RPS supporters, too, such as which benefits you'd like to see included in the supporter program going forward, which ones you've taken advantage of so far, and much more besides. Your feedback will help us decide which features to implement first, as well as give us a steer on what kind of articles and podcasts we'll create for it in the future.

It's all anonymous, and you can skip any question you don't fancy answering, so if you've got a spare moment today, here's that survey link again. Thank you!

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

