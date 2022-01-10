RPS is hiring a new Reporter, and you can apply right now

The RPS team is expanding! With Imogen's departure at the end of last year, RPS is now looking for a new News Reporter to join us - and you can apply right here.

Reporting on games and their communities – both before and after release – has become an increasingly important focus for us at RPS, and this role will involve researching and writing multiple news stories per day, as well as producing longer-form original reporting that highlights the ambitious and complex stories from the world of PC gaming.

You can find all the details, including a full list of the job's responsibilities, in the official job posting over on our sister site GamesIndustry.biz's job board. You can also apply through Reedpop UK's careers page if you prefer. All applications end up in the same place - namely, my inbox - so it doesn't matter which one you use to apply.

Just make sure you include a CV and a covering letter telling us why you'd be the best person for the role.

This is a full-time, salaried role, and it can be done fully remotely if you don't fancy moving down to our head office in Brighton. That said, you must be based in the UK in order to apply.

Ideally, you'll have a portfolio showing existing work of this type, but this is an entry-level position, and you don't need to have already been employed in such a role. If the portfolio is filled with samples from your own blog, then that's fine. A journalism or writing degree of some sort would be great, but it isn't essential, either. We have a team of experienced writers and editors who will all work to train you in the role.

There's no fixed deadline for getting your application in, but we'll likely start arranging interviews in the week commencing January 24th, which at time of writing gives you about two weeks to send us your application.

If all that sounds like your cup of tea, then head over to the News Reporter job posting and get applying. And if you have any further questions, drop them in the comments below.