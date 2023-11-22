Save £40 on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset for Black Friday

Wireless headsets are great, but there's always the risk that you forget to charge them. Imagine sitting down for an evening of gaming with your pals, wrapping the earphones over your skull, and instead of hearing the roar of battle in Call of Duty or the pleasant ambience of Minecraft, you're left to contend in silence with your own terrifying thoughts. "Fool," they hiss like the many-headed hydra in the dead earphones of your chargeless headset. "If you'd picked up the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless in this year's Black Friday sale, then with its astonishing battery-life, none of this would be a problem!"

"Astonishing" is not an understatement for this headset's power-storing capabilities either. Once fully charged, HyperX claim the best gaming headset for battery life can last 300 hours before needing to be plugged in again. We have eyewitness (or should that be ear-witness) testimony to their enduring charge too. James gave up counting how long they lasted way before hour 300. "I lost track after about 120 hours," he says. "But was able to use this as my main headset for several months before it finally called it quits."

While the formidable battery is the main draw of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, it isn't the only one. The leatherette headband and soft earcup plastic makes them extremely comfortable on the head, and the sound they produce is rich and clear. The only downside is the microphone, which is far weaker than other Wireless headsets like the Logitech G Pro X. But when you add everything together, it all equals quality cans.

UK deals:

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is only on sale in the UK, where Curry's have them down to £129. That's £41 off their original price, leaving you almost enough spare cash to buy Baldur's Gate 3. Larian's masterful RPG is an ideal game to test your new headset with. Not only will its supreme voice acting sound incredible in these earphones, at approximately 150 hours long, you should be able to finish it twice before needing a recharge.