Grab the Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset for half price this Black Friday

At school I was always being told to listen better and speak more clearly. Perhaps if I'd been able to bring the Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset into Maths class, Mrs Drown wouldn't have given me such a hard time over my quadratic equations. The wired G Pro X is RPS' official pick for the best premium gaming headset, and right now you can grab the wireless version for a much more attainable price.

What makes the G Pro X such a fantastic headset? Well, Katharine reviewed the wired version a few years back, and couldn't sing its praises loudly enough. It offers fantastic sound quality and is incredibly comfortable too. But its killer feature is its microphone, which comes with the same noise-reducing Blue Voice technology that you'll find in the Yeti USB microphone. As Katharine said "it's probably the closest you'll ever come to having a broadcast quality mic on a pair of gaming headphones".

This makes the G Pro X a fantastic headset not just for gaming solo or with pals, but for podcasting and streaming too. The Wireless version adds to all this Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology, for ultra-responsive cable-free gaming. It's specifically designed for longer gaming sessions too, with a battery life of up to 20 hours.

The G Pro X Wireless normally RRPs for roughly £220, but Amazon's Black Friday deal slices this in half, bringing it down to £109 in the UK, and $130 in the US. That brings it in line with the standard price of the wired G Pro X, so if you were looking to grab one of those anyway, you can get the wireless version at no extra cost. It's too late to save me from the wrath of Mrs Drown, but it's not too late to save your gaming experience from subpar audio quality.