Looking for Hang Glider locations in Sons of the Forest? In Patch 01, Sons Of The Forest received Hang Gliders, which you can use to fly around the map. These Hang Gliders cannot be crafted, and are instead scattered around the map in high places, so you can immediately hop off the nearest ledge and take to the skies. Those cannibals can't get you when you're flying, so trust us, Hang Gliders are seriously handy bits of kit.

In this guide, we'll show you all Hang Glider locations in Sons of the Forest, so that you can easily find the nearest one and start racking up some airtime.

Sons of the Forest Hang Glider locations

There are 12 Hang Gliders in Sons of the Forest, and we've marked them all on our interactive Sons of the Forest map below:

Simply hover over the markers on the map to find the Hang Gliders, or scroll down to find each individual location.

Hang Glider location #1

The first Hang Glider location that we'll pinpoint is right at the bottom of the map, in the South-West corner. You'll find it on the cliff, just South of a teeny-tiny pond that you can see on the map.

Hang Glider location #2

The next Hang Glider is a little further up, on the Southern tip of the big, snow-covered mountain. You'll find it in the abandoned camp, just past the cave that we named one of the best base locations in Sons of the Forest.

Hang Glider location #3

This Hang Glider is right by one of the potential spawn locations, hidden on a ridge near the river shaped like a pair of fangs.

Hang Glider location #4

On the Western peak of the mountain, you'll find another Hang Glider overlooking the previously mentioned spawn area.

Hang Glider location #5

This Hang Glider is smack-bang in the middle of the map, found near a cannibal camp atop the snowy mountain.

Hang Glider location #6

On the East side of the map, you'll find a Hang Glider on the cliff overlooking the small lake. This is just North of the large lake next to the cave containing the Katana.

Hang Glider location #7

The next Hang Glider location is in a little forest alcove just North-West of the snowy mountain.

Hang Glider location #8

On the Northern tip of the mountain, you'll find another Hang Glider positioned on the peak.

Hang Glider location #9

Just North of Hang Glider #8, there's a wham-bam combo of two more Gliders that are practically right next to each other. The first is found in a cannibal camp, on a ridge overlooking the golf course.

Hang Glider location #10

On the same ridge, proceed a little further North to find yet another Hang Glider. If you're in co-op and want to nab two, this is where you want to be.

Hang Glider location #11

The final two Hang Gliders are in the North-West corner of the map. Glider #11 is on the Western edge of the top-left chunk of the island.

Hang Glider location #12

And finally, Hang Glider #12 is just North of the previous Glider. You'll find it just West of the kayaks, which is where you'll also find some clothes for Virginia.

How to use the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

To use a Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest, you need to jump from a high point on the map. Then, hold the jump button ("SPACE" by default) to start gliding through the air.

You'll need to start flying from somewhere high up, so peaks of the snowy mountain work best. of course, there are plenty of cliffsides and hills scattered about that you can use in a pinch.

After taking flight, you can use the "W" key to dive down, and the "S" key to angle yourself up and gain height. It's worth noting that you won't gain altitude if you don't have enough speed, so you'll need to dive down first and then point up to hopefully climb a little higher.

The Hang-Glider won't stay in your inventory after use, so make sure to use a GPS locator if you want to keep track of one on the map.

That wraps up our guide on all 12 Hang Glider locations in Sons of the Forest.