Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's final gameplay trailer promises a battle against the odds, like usual

Big big sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is due to release later this month (April 28th), and EA have shared the “final gameplay trailer” in anticipation. The new look debuted at this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration - both well-timed fate and a clever bit of corporate brand synergy. The 2-minute trailer is packed with action shots while returning favourite Cere gives a very sombre speech about the dark times the galaxy is facing. Although, when is the Star Wars universe not in dark times? When are the odds ever in your favour? And what happened to "never tell me the odds?"

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up 5 years after the events of the first game, and Cal’s chiselled face isn’t the only thing that’s changed. You’ll have Cal’s previous abilities, but they now come with a blaster, more lightsaber stances, and, happily, rideable mounts. It’s all on display in the trailer above. My favourite part of Cal’s newfound confidence, though, is how comfortable he is using the force. AT-ST giving you trouble? Just force pull that rider out of there. No big deal. You can also see Cal teaming up with friends to dust off some double-team combat moves.

AliceB recently went hands-on with the big-budget sequel, calling it “exactly what you’re expecting, or possibly hoping for, depending on how you felt about Fallen Order.” A bigger, more expansive version of an already-popular game. Alice’s preview had a special shoutout to the B1 droids and their hilarious dialogue, and I'm always excited for more prequel stuff. Gungans next, please?

The bigger sequel brings bigger explorable planets, and those planets have the knock-on effect of a larger install. Survivor will require 155GB of hard drive space, so you may need to prepare before taking another trip with Cal and the Mantis gang. You can read the system requirements here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on PC and consoles on April 28th. You can grab it for £60/$70/€70 on Steam and The Epic Games Store.