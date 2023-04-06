Star Wars Jedi: Survivor needs a huge amount of hard drive space

When Alice wrote about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week, she explored an "almost prohibitively large map." It turns out those embiggened maps have a knock-on effect: Survivor will require 155GB of hard drive space.

The rest of the system requirements aren't too bad, with the minimum recommended including 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card. The recommended specs kick that up considerably to 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 5 5600X and Nvidia RTX 2070,

It's the hard drive space which is the real outlier, however. For context, the vast open world Red Dead Redemption 2 requires around 120GB of space. Presumably Jedi: Survivor contains some extremely high resolution tauntaun testicles.

Here are the rest of the requirements:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 8Gb

8Gb CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

4 core / 8 threads CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

Ryzen 5 1400 GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580

Radeon RX 580 GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

DX12, 8Gb VRAM Storage: 155Gb

155Gb *CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700

Intel Core i7-7700 **GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 16Gb

16Gb CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

4 core / 8 threads CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 5 5600X GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT

RX 6700 XT GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

DX12, 8Gb VRAM Storage: 155Gb SSD

155Gb SSD *CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K

Intel Core i5 11600K **GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070

If you're thinking of upgrading your machine in preparation, James recently prepared a guide for how to build a PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th. Alice also spoke to the developers at Respawn about how it expands on Cal Kestis' force powers from the first game.