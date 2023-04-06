Star Wars Jedi: Survivor needs a huge amount of hard drive space
A moon-sized amount
When Alice wrote about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week, she explored an "almost prohibitively large map." It turns out those embiggened maps have a knock-on effect: Survivor will require 155GB of hard drive space.
The rest of the system requirements aren't too bad, with the minimum recommended including 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card. The recommended specs kick that up considerably to 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 5 5600X and Nvidia RTX 2070,
It's the hard drive space which is the real outlier, however. For context, the vast open world Red Dead Redemption 2 requires around 120GB of space. Presumably Jedi: Survivor contains some extremely high resolution tauntaun testicles.
Here are the rest of the requirements:
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 8Gb
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155Gb
- *CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700
- **GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 16Gb
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155Gb SSD
- *CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K
- **GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070
If you're thinking of upgrading your machine in preparation, James recently prepared a guide for how to build a PC.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th. Alice also spoke to the developers at Respawn about how it expands on Cal Kestis' force powers from the first game.