If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor needs a huge amount of hard drive space

A moon-sized amount

Cal Kestis talking to Ashe Javi and DD-EC, DJs responsible for the music in the town's cantina in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

When Alice wrote about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week, she explored an "almost prohibitively large map." It turns out those embiggened maps have a knock-on effect: Survivor will require 155GB of hard drive space.

Watch on YouTube

The rest of the system requirements aren't too bad, with the minimum recommended including 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card. The recommended specs kick that up considerably to 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 5 5600X and Nvidia RTX 2070,

It's the hard drive space which is the real outlier, however. For context, the vast open world Red Dead Redemption 2 requires around 120GB of space. Presumably Jedi: Survivor contains some extremely high resolution tauntaun testicles.

Here are the rest of the requirements:

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • RAM: 8Gb
  • CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
  • CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400
  • GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580
  • GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
  • Storage: 155Gb
  • *CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700
  • **GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • RAM: 16Gb
  • CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
  • CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X
  • GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT
  • GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
  • Storage: 155Gb SSD
  • *CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K
  • **GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070

If you're thinking of upgrading your machine in preparation, James recently prepared a guide for how to build a PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th. Alice also spoke to the developers at Respawn about how it expands on Cal Kestis' force powers from the first game.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch