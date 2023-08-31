Want to change your appearance in Starfield? One of the most impressive systems in Bethesda's gargantuan new RPG Starfield is the character creator, which allows you to use the same tool that the developers themselves used to create every NPC in the game. But if you're not quite happy with how your character's appearance turned out, worry not! You can still change it at any point during your playthrough.

In this guide we'll walk you through how to change your appearance in Starfield with ease, simply by seeking out one of the many "Enhance!" Genetics Facilities scattered about the Settled Systems.

How to change your appearance in Starfield

You can change your appearance in Starfield at any time by spending 500 credits at an "Enhance!" Genetics Facility. So if you're worried about taking that final step and clicking the "Finish" button at the end of the Starfield character creation process, don't worry.

Enhance locations appear on a number of planets in Starfield, usually in larger cities and settlements. The first one you're likely to come across in your playthrough is in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison. The Enhance Genetics Facility can be found next to the New Atlantis Corporate Park.

Once inside, speak to the person behind the desk and ask to make use of their services. Once you select this dialogue option, you'll be able to change your appearance via the same body and face customisation options that you were given in character creation at the beginning of the game. You'll also be able to change your name and pronouns once you finalise your changes.

Bear in mind though - you can only change the physical appearance of your character. You can't change your character's background or traits by visiting an Enhance location - although you can change the later elsewhere depending on the trait. Head to our Starfield traits guide for more information!

That's all there is to the process of altering your character's appearance in Starfield. If you're looking to alter your character's abilities as well as their appearance, be sure to check out our guide on the very best Starfield skills to get early on. If you're looking for a special someone to woo with your newfound devilish good looks, look no further than our Starfield romance options guide.