If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to change your appearance in Starfield

Learn how to change your appearance after character creation

The player in Starfield speaks to the owner of a Genetics Facility and asks to make use of their services.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Want to change your appearance in Starfield? One of the most impressive systems in Bethesda's gargantuan new RPG Starfield is the character creator, which allows you to use the same tool that the developers themselves used to create every NPC in the game. But if you're not quite happy with how your character's appearance turned out, worry not! You can still change it at any point during your playthrough.

In this guide we'll walk you through how to change your appearance in Starfield with ease, simply by seeking out one of the many "Enhance!" Genetics Facilities scattered about the Settled Systems.

Liam walks you through the 12 most exciting things we learned from the recently broadcast Starfield direct.Watch on YouTube

How to change your appearance in Starfield

You can change your appearance in Starfield at any time by spending 500 credits at an "Enhance!" Genetics Facility. So if you're worried about taking that final step and clicking the "Finish" button at the end of the Starfield character creation process, don't worry.

Enhance locations appear on a number of planets in Starfield, usually in larger cities and settlements. The first one you're likely to come across in your playthrough is in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison. The Enhance Genetics Facility can be found next to the New Atlantis Corporate Park.

Once inside, speak to the person behind the desk and ask to make use of their services. Once you select this dialogue option, you'll be able to change your appearance via the same body and face customisation options that you were given in character creation at the beginning of the game. You'll also be able to change your name and pronouns once you finalise your changes.

A screenshot of an incomplete map of New Atlantis in Starfield, with the location of a Genetics Facility marked.
The player character and Sarah Morgan stand outside a Genetics Facility in New Atlantis in Starfield.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Bear in mind though - you can only change the physical appearance of your character. You can't change your character's background or traits by visiting an Enhance location - although you can change the later elsewhere depending on the trait. Head to our Starfield traits guide for more information!

That's all there is to the process of altering your character's appearance in Starfield. If you're looking to alter your character's abilities as well as their appearance, be sure to check out our guide on the very best Starfield skills to get early on. If you're looking for a special someone to woo with your newfound devilish good looks, look no further than our Starfield romance options guide.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch