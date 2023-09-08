Starfield max level: What is the Starfield level cap?

Wondering what Starfield’s maximum level is? Starfield is a massive game, with over 1,000 planets to explore, hundreds of characters to meet, and quite a few traits and backgrounds to choose from. Of course, it’s also filled with quite a few different ways to level up quickly (including everything from simply exploring to drinking Alien Tea and catching up on some well-deserved sleep to receive XP buffs). That being said, players who are prioritizing the XP grind might be wondering if they’ll eventually hit a wall when leveling up.

If you’re a member of this camp, or if you’re just curious, we’ve got all the current information on Starfield’s max level and what it’ll allow you to accomplish rounded up below.

What is the max level in Starfield?

Starfield has no level cap, meaning you will be able to level up as much as you please while making your way through the stars. This was confirmed by Bethesda’s Pete Hines leading up to Starfield’s release and follows the studio’s recent history of letting players level up without a limit.

It’s worth noting that previous Bethesda games with no level caps have technically had maximum levels that are just very, very high — Fallout 76’s maximum is 32,767, and Fallout 4 crashes past level 65,535 — so it’s possible that Starfield might have a hidden maximum level that modders (or a very, very dedicated player) might discover in the future. For now, though, not even the stars are the limit.

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

Max level for skills and star systems in Starfield

Starfield’s infinite levelling allows players to purchase and max out every available skill, which are capped at level four. Maxing out each skill will likely take a long time, though, as Starfield has a whopping 82 skills, meaning you’ll need to hit level 328 to earn enough skill points to do so.

Additionally, Starfield opts for set levels for star systems rather than level scaling, meaning star systems won’t increase in difficulty as you level up. Players have pointed out that the current maximum level for star systems seems to be 75, but with over 1,000 planets to explore, it’s possible that this number might increase as more players work their way through space and share their findings.

That’s all the info we currently have on the max level in Starfield. If you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.