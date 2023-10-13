If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield Missed Beyond Measure walkthrough

Here's how to say goodbye to your close companion in the Missed Beyond Measure mission

Constellation's Sarah says a few words at the memorial service at The Lodge in Starfield.
How can you say farewell to your fallen Constellation companion in Missed Beyond Measure? Following the fallout of the Starfield High Price To Pay Constellation members gather at The Lodge for an emotional memorial service.

Before you attend, you'll want to locate your room in The Lodge and figure out how best to pass time. Now, it's time to say goodbye.

Starfield Missed Beyond Measure walkthrough

To complete the Missed Beyond Measure mission, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

  1. Return to The Lodge
  2. Wait for the service
  3. Attend the memorial service
  4. Say a few words
  5. (Optional) Speak to everyone
  6. (Optional) Wait 24 hours and skip the service
  7. Leave when you're ready

Missed Beyond Measure marks a very emotional mission in the Starfield main narrative, but you'll still need to follow each objective and the details below in order to complete it and move on. So, keep reading.

1. Return to The Lodge

Fast travel via your data menu back to The Lodge on Jemison to speak with Noel. She will express that she wants to set up a memorial service for the Constellation member who passed away in High Price To Pay.

2. Wait for the service

Players return to their bedroom at The Lodge on Jemison where a bed to sleep in is centered in the room in Starfield.
You'll need to wait 4UT days to attend the memorial as The Lodge is repaired from the fight with the Hunter. Head to your room in The Lodge.

A window offering the opportunity to either leave the bed or sleep until the memorial service in Starfield.
Here, you'll be able to interact with the bed and choose to wait until the memorial.

3. Attend the memorial service

Members of Constellation gather around the meeting table in The Lodge for the memorial service in Starfield.
Head downstairs in The Lodge where the members of Constellation will have gathered round the meeting table in the main room for the memorial service. Sarah will say a few words about your fallen companion and this emotional service will see other Constellation members shedding tears for their lost friend.

4. Say a few words

Players stand in front of their fellow Constellation members at The Lodge in Starfield.
If you'd like, here is your opportunity to say a few words yourself. Head to the podium and pick from the dialogue options.

5. (Optional) Speak to everyone

After you've said a few words, you'll be able to speak to everyone and express kindness, which can be well received and can boost relationships.

6. (Optional) Wait 24 hours and skip the service

If you'd rather skip the memorial service entirely, this is also an optional objective. You can either leave The Lodge and let time pass naturally, or head to your bed in The Lodge and sleep until it skips past.

7. Leave when you're ready

Once you feel ready, whether you've said a few words or spoken to some or all of your Constellation companions, then you can leave The Lodge.

That marks the final goodbye to the Constellation member lost in High Price To Pay. Whether you chose to say a few words or skip it, once this mission is completed there's still an epic journey ahead to finish the missions and quests, uncover the secrets of Unity and the Starborn, and unlock all the best powers and skills.

