Looking for the Strix System in Starfield? You may have heard tell during your wandering throughout the Settled Systems that the far-off Strix System houses a rather excellent XP farm that you can use for all your Starfield leveling needs.

Well, we checked it out, and it's all true. In this guide we'll walk you through where to find the Strix System in Starfield, and how to take advantage of the XP farm on Strix I for an easy and near-endless source of XP!

Where to find the Strix System in Starfield

To get to the Strix System in Starfield, you need to head to the far right of the Starmap. Find the furthest righthand star in the entire Starmap, and then go two stars to the left. That's Strix. It's a level 70 star system, and it's where you need to go to find one of the best and easiest XP farms in Starfield.

To help you pinpoint the exact location of the Strix System, here's a map to help you find it:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Remember that in order to fast travel to a location, you need to have previously visited every star along your path at least once. Generally, star systems get more difficult as you head further right in the starmap, and you may find that you'll need to upgrade your ship - specifically its grav drive - before you can make the grav jump to the Strix System. But the rewards are well worth it once you get there.

The Strix System XP Farm explained

Once you've reached the Strix System, head to Strix I - the nearest planet to the star itself. Next you need to find a landing zone with the "Craters" terrain type. You can view the terrain type of a landing location on the right-hand side, above the "Land" button.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Once you've landed at a "Craters" area on Strix I, you should see in the distance all around you are dozens of floating alien creatures called Flocking Nautiloos Filterers. These creatures are very easy to kill, and they range in level from 1 to 75, allowing you to gain huge amounts of XP for very little effort.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Once you've shot one Filterer, the others will slowly start to float towards you, turning them into very easy targets. They can hurt you if they get near enough to you, but it's very easy to keep your distance and continue peppering them with your best weapons until they die and give you all that precious XP.

Once you've finished with one cluster, just look around and you're likely to see more Flocking Nautiloos Filterers elsewhere to farm. If you don't find any (or run out of Filterers) at your landing spot, simply take off and land at another "Craters" location for an effectively endless XP farm.

That's all there is to finding the Strix System and benefitting from one of the most potent XP farms in Starfield at the moment.