Steam Sports Fest has kicked off with a week of bally good discounts

FIFA 23 screenshot showing Erling Haaland staring at the camera with his hands on his hips wearing a Man City kit, with a crowd of fans behind him.
Steam's latest genre-specific sale is entirely about sports games. From yesterday - this post was postponed due to frozen pitch, sorry - until May 22nd, you can find discounts on everything from skateboarding to golf, wrestling to fishing, and of course lots of fitba.

FIFA23 is 70% off - which isn't that uncommon a discount for this time of year, as we reach the end of the football (aka fitba) season and the slope towards the next game in the series. More interesting to me is 40% off Football Manager 2023, 85% off Ubisoft's downhill racer Steep (£3.89!) and 50% off physicsy skate sim Session.

Alas, there's no discount on StreetStep: 21st Century Basketball. the sports game I currently want to play most. But then it's only £8.50/$10, so I'll probably take a punt/half-court toss on it anyway.

Have a poke around the sale pages yourself. You'll either be surprised by how many football management games there are that you haven't heard of, or you'll wonder how many of these are technically pass-times and not sports. Then you should buy OlliOlli World, if you haven't already.

A couple of weeks ago, after breaking yet another scoring record, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland remarked in a post-match interview that he was going to go home, eat something, play some video games, and go to bed. The interviewer asked him what video game he was playing at the moment, and Haaland twice hesitated and repeated that it was "too embarrassing" to name.

I've been obsessed with this ever since. All footballers play FIFA, so I don't think that would embarrass the 22-year-old Norwegian. My bet is on something anime, like Genshin Impact, or some deep fantasy or historical strategy game, like Heroes Of Might & Magic III. But I'll never know the truth. What video game embarrasses Erling Haaland?

