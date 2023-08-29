Steam's Strategy Fest is underway with discounts and demos

All the hot news from Gamescom 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A building in construction in dark fantasy roguelite citybuilder Against The Storm.
News by Graham Smith
If a strategy game gets its hooks into you, it can easily consume hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of your life. That either makes Steam's latest sale of strategy games absurdly good value for money, or an assault upon productivity everywhere.

Or both?

In any case, Steam Strategy Fest is live now. Stellaris for a tenner? Anno 1800 for a little more than a tenner? Sid Meier's Civilization VI 90% reduced to just £5?

If you want something totally free, there are a bunch of strategy game demos also available for the duration of the Fest, as per usual. I haven't had a chance to try any yet but Empires Shall Fall looks like an intriguing Advance Wars-like, and while I'm unsure if it's time-limited, you could try the demo for the piratical bestest best Shadow Gambit as a way of raising a glass to Mimimi.

My personal pick would be Against The Storm, the early access, roguelite citybuilder. It's cleverly designed, seems to be regularly updated with major new systems, and it's 35% off.

The Strategy Fest, which you can find here, will run until September 4th at 10am PT/6pm BST.

