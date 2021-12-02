Teardown part two is out now, completing its campaign

Teardown is maybe my favourite game from the past couple of years, and today it smashed through another wall on the way to being finished. The newest update adds "part 2", completing its campaign by adding new missions and maps - as well as robots and mod tools.

Here's a trailer for the update:

Doesn't that look incredible? Teardown is a heist 'em up set in a fully destructible world. On each mission, you freely smash holes through walls, ceilings, floors until you have a quick route between all the items you need to steal. Then, you grab the first item, trigger an alarm, and have sixty seconds to use your smashed paths to quickly escape.

And now it has lovely stomping robots trying to stop you, a tornado, and what looks like increasingly ambitious and beautiful level design.

A bit part of Teardown is its community-made maps, and the new update also adds new mod functionality so creators can make use of the new pathfinding system and even create their own robots. All of this forms version 0.9, with the next steps being 1.0 and readying the game to leave early access.

If you don't yet own Teardown and feel a complete campaign is the time to correct that, it's currently 20% off on Steam and £14.79/€16. Or if you need more convincing, check out my Teardown review, find it in our list of favourite games from 2020, or read Alex's explanation of how it was made.