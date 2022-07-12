The best gaming keyboard is nearly half price for Prime Day 2022... in the US

If there’s a US-only Prime Day 2022 deal I wouldn’t mind seeing over here, it’s the Roccat Vulcan 120 for $88. That’s nearly a full 50% off the $160 RRP (I believe you aluminium mispronouncers call it “MSRP”), for a full-size mechanical keyboard that’s sat atop our best gaming keyboard rankings for ages.

What’s more, you don’t even have to limit yourself to Amazon – Best Buy are currently matching that price in their own sale.

The Vulcan 120 may have fallen to $90 here and there in the past, but there’s a very good chance that the extra $2 discount technically makes this a new low. And what a keyboard you’d be getting in exchange: a crisp, fast, keenly crafted slab of metal and half-height keycaps that further enhance the sense of responsiveness. This model comes with a detachable wrist rest too, not to mention customisable RGB lighting and dedicated media controls.

Katharine did our Vulcan 120 review, all the way back in 2019, and I’ll reaffirm that it’s easily worth this price in 2022. In fact I’ll confess to vividly remembering the first time I used one, in a mercifully air conditioned hotel room during a sweltering spring day in Taipei. Hopefully that speaks more to the strength of its impression than it does to me being a freak who recalls peripheral demos like most people remember first kisses.

Point being, it’s a damn good keyboard, at a damn low price. There are plenty more of Amazon’s peripheral and component offers in our guide to the best Prime Day PC gaming deals, and if you’re minded to to prefer that alternate Best Buy link, consider our best anti-Prime Day deals list as well.