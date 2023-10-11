If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2 is a perfect CPU cooler for first PC builds, and it’s on sale for Prime Big Deal Days

A trusty workhorse of a cooler, down to its joint-lowest price of 2023 so far

The Cooler Master Hyper Evo V2 CPU cooler on a table.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Whenever a friend asks for help in speccing out their upcoming PC build, I almost inevitably go to check if the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2 is in stock. Because, for lower-end and mid-range builds especially, do you truly need any other CPU cooler? The Hyper 212 Evo V2 near-perfectly balances simplicity, effectiveness, and affordability; it’s like the PC component equivalent of Charles Eames’ museum-beloved leg splint, only less stackable. More to the point, it’s down to £33 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, equalling its lowest price of 2023 thus far.

There’s not that many funky specs to rattle off here, though that’s really part of the Hyper 212 Evo V2’s charm. It’s a very simple amalgamation of copper pipes, radiator fins, and a single 120mm fan, but crucially, it sucks heat from gaming CPUs quieter and more effectively than any bundled stock cooler. The only chips I’ve seen overwhelming its cooling capabilities have been made-for-liquid-cooling, absurdly core-rich Intel Core i9s.

UK deals:

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2 - £36 (was £74)

It’s also an absolute doddle to install, further enhancing its suitability for first-time builders, and comes with all the mounting kit you’d need for Intel’s LGA 1700 socket, so is ready for the 14th Gen Core CPUs once they release. Only the AMD AM5 socket could prove tricky – you’ll need to order a separate AM5 upgrade kit from Cooler Master to make this cooler fit.

Since this is part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the deal price is only available to Prime members. You can get around this, though, by signing up to Prime’s 30-day free trial, doing your shopping, then cancelling afterwards. Cunning!

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's latest sale event for Prime members, is running across October 10th-11th. We're rounding up all the best Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals, with dedicated guides to our picks of the best graphics card deals and Steam Deck accessories deals.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch