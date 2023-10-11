The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2 is a perfect CPU cooler for first PC builds, and it’s on sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Whenever a friend asks for help in speccing out their upcoming PC build, I almost inevitably go to check if the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2 is in stock. Because, for lower-end and mid-range builds especially, do you truly need any other CPU cooler? The Hyper 212 Evo V2 near-perfectly balances simplicity, effectiveness, and affordability; it’s like the PC component equivalent of Charles Eames’ museum-beloved leg splint, only less stackable. More to the point, it’s down to £33 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, equalling its lowest price of 2023 thus far.

There’s not that many funky specs to rattle off here, though that’s really part of the Hyper 212 Evo V2’s charm. It’s a very simple amalgamation of copper pipes, radiator fins, and a single 120mm fan, but crucially, it sucks heat from gaming CPUs quieter and more effectively than any bundled stock cooler. The only chips I’ve seen overwhelming its cooling capabilities have been made-for-liquid-cooling, absurdly core-rich Intel Core i9s.

It’s also an absolute doddle to install, further enhancing its suitability for first-time builders, and comes with all the mounting kit you’d need for Intel’s LGA 1700 socket, so is ready for the 14th Gen Core CPUs once they release. Only the AMD AM5 socket could prove tricky – you’ll need to order a separate AM5 upgrade kit from Cooler Master to make this cooler fit.

Since this is part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the deal price is only available to Prime members. You can get around this, though, by signing up to Prime’s 30-day free trial, doing your shopping, then cancelling afterwards. Cunning!

