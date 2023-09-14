The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 30: post-launch Starfield nonsense

I didn't sleep a lot at the weekend and nothing interesting happened during the week (please bear in mind that we recorded this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast before Unity made any announcements) so we decided to look at how Starfield is doing post-launch. Plus, Nate has been playing Baldur's Gate 3 and has thoughts about it, so that's double SEO juice for this episode.

There's double beans metaphors this week, and James talks about the latest Steam Decklike, the Lenovo Legion go, which is like if a portable PC made love to a Switch, kind of. Some fun recommendations this week, too, especially if you like cathedrals.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

As mentioned, we record on a Tuesday, so don't have a go at us for not mentioning Unity going bananas this week because our past selves didn't know! They didn't know!

This week we've been playing Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and Sticky Business, a cute little 'I have an Etsy side gig' simulator.

Recommendations this week are Dennios on YouTube (who is doing physics experiments in Starfield and only just counts as not recommending a video game, James), Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, which I have discovered I can stream again, and cathedrals. Specifically, Salisbury Cathedral, Ely Cathedral, and Lichfield Cathedral