The Sims 4 Werewolves: How to become a werewolf

How does my Sim become a werewolf in The Sims 4? The Sims 4 Werewolves is the latest in a long line of supernatural-themed game packs for The Sims 4, and for my money it might be the best of the lot. Becoming a werewolf brings with it a whole host of interesting perks and unique interactions that are well worth checking out. If you've ever wanted your Sim to be able to pee freely anywhere in the world or eat literally every single item of furniture in their house, lycanthropy is definitely for you.

The Sims 4 usually gives you a few different paths towards occult transformation, and becoming a werewolf is no exception. Below we'll outline all the different methods you can use to make your playable Sims into werewolves.

How to become a werewolf in The Sims 4: all the ways

There are three legitimate routes to becoming a werewolf in The Sims 4, as well as one way of cheating to get there. We'll cover them all in detail below, as well as offering you a couple of different methods for curing your Sim of the curse of lycanthropy, in case it turns out that the life lupine isn't actually for them.

Just a quick reminder that, as ever, some exclusions apply. Namely, Sims who already possess a permanent occult life state (i.e. vampire, mermaid, ghost, Servo robot, spellcaster, or alien) can't become a werewolf without first renouncing their old supernatural affiliation and all its associated powers. There are also some age-based restrictions when it comes to lycanthropy in the Sim world, but we'll deal with those as we come to them in the sections below.

Method 1: Get a werewolf to bite you to pass on the curse

Obviously this is the most exciting one (unless you're super into WooHooing a werewolf to make fluffy little werebabies, in which case hey, no judgement here; just scroll down a couple of sections and you'll find what you need). There are actually a couple of different ways in which the lupine curse can be transmitted by bite in The Sims 4. Broadly, they can be classified as deliberate and accidental.

Deliberately getting bitten by a werewolf is a matter of befriending a werewolf Sim who has unlocked the Cursed Bite ability and using the Ask for Cursed Bite social interaction on them. If they like your Sim enough they'll accept, at which point your character will receive an Energized moodlet and begin the process of transformation over the course of a couple of in-game days. Note that Sims who perform the Ask for Cursed Bite interaction will not be recognised by the game as suffering from Werebies (see below).

Accidental werewolf bites are also possible, either because your Sim strayed too close to a rampaging werewolf possessed of the Cursed Bite ability and was attacked, or as part of the text-adventure-style exploration mini-game you can play while exploring the tunnel network in Moonwood Mill. This results in the charmingly named Werebies infection, which results in an Uncomfortable moodlet of a couple of days' duration as the transformation takes hold.

Since you, the player, might genuinely not have wanted that accidental bite to happen, Sims afflicted with Werebies can prevent the onset of full lycanthropy. There are a couple of home remedies available — the infected Sim can 'Try to Sweat Out the Werebies' on a bed or 'Try to Cleanse Self of Werebies' in a shower — but it's unclear whether these can ever affect a full cure, or just hold off the spread of infection for a while longer while you seek out proper help.

To permanently rid your Sim of Werebies before it's too late, travel to the Grimtooth Bar in Moonwood Mill and ask the bartender directly (as in, click on her, not on the bar) for the Werebies Remedy to halt the curse. Note that this has to be done before the Werebies moodlet expires, at which point werewolfism is in full effect and it's too late for the cure; and also that this remedy is not available to Sims who were consensually bitten by a friendly werewolf.

Whatever the cause of the Cursed Bite, it can only be delivered to Sims who are a teen or older, by a werewolf who is also a teen or older. However, unlike romantic interactions which lock off intimate activities between teens and young adult/adult/elders, teens can bite or be bitten by members of adult life stages and vice versa.

Method 2: Make a werewolf in Create-A-Sim

The easiest way to get yourself a werewolf Sim is to make one in Create-A-Sim. This is fairly straightforward and works like creating any other occult type in The Sims 4. Just go into CAS and, from the panel at the bottom of the screen, select Add a Sim > Add Occult Sim > Add Werewolf. Just keep in mind that, in TS4, you can't change a character's life state once you begin creating them, and the default new character in CAS will always be a vanilla human; so you'll need to manually create another new character and specify them as a werewolf before you can begin. You can then either bin the default human Sim or make them your werewolf's roommate, whichever suits you.

Just be aware that you'll probably want to spend ages in Create-A-Sim when it comes time to make a new werewolf. By my estimation, werewolves have more customisation options than any other character type in The Sims 4: be they regular Sim, animal, or occult type. Basically, Create-A-Sim for werewolves includes full customisation of a human Sim form and an occult-exclusive Beast Form, and that Beast Form can itself be fully customised with coat marking options cribbed from the Cats & Dogs expansion. There's a lot to be on with.

You can use CAS to make a werewolf Sim of any life stage from toddler upwards, but as is standard practice in the Sims universe, their full suite of powers (including your ability to customise their Beast Form) will remain dormant until they hit their teens. Which means one day soon, your beleaguered Sim parents are going to have to deal with their kid going through human and lycanthrope puberty at the same time. Better them than us, I guess.

Method 3: WooHoo with a werewolf to start a litter of your own

Again, this is quite straightforward, although it won't result in instant lupine gratification. (Except for… well, you know.) A regular human Sim who starts a biological family with a werewolf has a 50% chance of having a baby werewolf. The odds rise to 100% if both biological parents are werewolves.

So, if you're looking to create a new generation of werewolves as part of an existing household in a save, you can direct your active Sim to get romantic with one of the pre-made werewolves in Moonwood Mill. As long as one potential parent has the ability to get pregnant and the other has the complementary ability to get others pregnant, getting their romantic relationship high enough will eventually unlock the Try For Baby romantic social option on any lot where there's a convenient WooHoo spot handy. The odds of conception in The Sims 4 are set at a steady 80%, so it shouldn't take too many tries until you're anticipating the pitter patter of tiny paws.

You can, of course, invite your new lupine paramour to move into your Sim's household as a spouse or live-in partner, but this is purely optional. Just be aware that whichever Sim gives birth gets the new baby in their household by default, though you can manage households to take full custody if you should choose to do so.

Your literal fur baby will be a werewolf from the moment it's born, but just like any young lycanthrope created in CAS, they won't have full access to werewolf abilities until ageing up into a teen.

Method 4: Cheat

Of course, this is The Sims, where you almost never have to do things the hard way if there's a cheat available instead. To instantly transform your vanilla human Sim into a werewolf, first make sure you've selected them as the active character in Live mode. Enable cheats and then type traits.equip_trait trait_occultwerewolf into the text bar for instant lycanthropification.

You can reverse the curse just as easily using the opposite cheat: traits.remove_trait trait_occultwerewolf.

How to stop being a werewolf in The Sims 4

You aren't entirely stuck as a werewolf in The Sims 4 if you miss your window at taking the Werebies Remedy. You don't even need to use cheats to undo the curse. The option for a cure is just a little bit hidden, and requires you to put in some groundwork.

The Sims 4 Werewolves introduces a new aspiration category simply titled Werewolf. At first, your Sim will only have access to the Werewolf Initiate aspiration. However, once they've completed this aspiration, you'll be automatically prompted to pick one of four newly unlocked aspirations that directly follow on from it. These give you various choices as to how your Sim copes with their lunar condition in the long term. One of them is called Cure Seeker, and completing all of its goals will allow your werewolf Sim to craft and drink the Wolf-B-Gone potion to revert to a regular human state.

