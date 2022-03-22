What would you like to see in The Witcher 4?

Last night, CD Projekt announced they were working on a brand-new Witcher game. Details are thin on the ground at the moment. All we have to go on is a cryptic piece of artwork showing what appears to be a lynx-like medallion peeking through some snow, and a declaration that it's going to represent a "new saga" of The Witcher series. Heck, we don't even know if it's technically going to be called The Witcher 4 yet (it probably isn't, in fairness), but for sake of ease that's how I'm going to refer to it for the time being.

Still, talk of a new saga has got me thinking. Does that mean we'll simply see a new protagonist in the existing Witcher timeline we know and love? (Ciri, perhaps, or young hot Vesemir?) Or will it go earlier, maybe tying into the upcoming Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin that's set 1200 years before the events of the books? Or something else entirely? We probably won't know the answers for some time, but until CD Projekt have more beans to spill, RPS asks: what would you like to see from a new game in The Witcher series?

I've been canvassing the RPS Treehouse for some of their thoughts this morning - do you agree? Alice Bee would like more of being an actual Witcher, "like, as a job," she says. This would mean building your reputation as a Witcher, and setting yourself up as a one-stop monster slayer machine, getting more money for doing jobs well and buying tools and weapons incrementally.

Ed would also like to learn more about the different Witcher schools. "They've got those Viper, Bear yada yada armour sets, but that's about your lot in The Witcher 3. It would be cool to get more involved in the things they've got going on." That, and for Geralt / Ciri / whoever to have "stronger leg muscles" next time. "You'd fall off a tiny ledge and die instantly - that's not very Witchery is it?"

Excuse me while I fall down several Wiki rabbit holes trying to suss out if this is a lynx medallion or some other type of wild cat...

Hayden is gunning for a brand-new player character that allows for a bit more roleplaying than previous Witcher games, a bit like V from Cyberpunk 2077. "I kind of felt like I was making the wrong choice if I did something un-Geralt, so a brand new character that I can shape (or a custom character maybe) would be a lot more interesting."

Vid bud Liam, on the other hand, is a stalwart Geralt-like-ite (if such a phrase exists). "I don't think I would have enjoyed existing in that world if I didn't feel like I was experiencing it as this pre-existing character," he says. "I'm kinda excited to see them apply that same approach but to someone completely different." Me too, Liam, me too.

The main thing I want, though, is for it to a) come out of on time, and b) in an acceptable state so I can play it at launch without having to wait a year and a bit for important bug fixes.

Do you feel the same way? Tell us your hopes, fears and other hot wishlist items in the comments below.