Wild Hearts Karakuri: Every Basic, Fusion, and Dragon Karakuri in Wild Hearts

Want to learn more about Karakuri in Wild Hearts? Wild Hearts might seem similar to Monster Hunter, but the Karakuri system really sets it apart. Karakuri are structures that you can build in Wild Hearts, and they range from base-building areas such as a tent and campfire, to massive weapons that you can summon mid-fight to devastate your enemies.

While they're central to Wild Hearts, Karakuri aren't well-explained during your early hours. This might leave you feeling a bit lost, or perhaps overwhelmed, as you venture out on your first few hunts.

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about Karakuri in Wild Hearts. We'll break down what they are, how to use them, and how to construct the various Karakuri that you'll need during combat.

What are Karakuri in Wild Hearts?

Karakuri are structures that you can create in Wild Hearts. They come in three forms: Basic, Fusion, and Dragon.

To create Basic and Fusion Karakuri, you must spend a magical resource called Thread, of which you can hold a limited amount. To create Dragon Karakuri, you must spend Dragon Pit Energy.

You can gain Thread by entering Hunter Vision, which highlights nearby rocks and trees that you can harvest for more. To increase your pool of Dragon Pit Energy, you must awaken and upgrade Dragon Pits by spending Crystals that you find while exploring.

While we'll break down how to unlock each type of Karakuri in their respective sections, it's worth mentioning that you can upgrade most Karakuri in the Karakuri menu. There, you'll find a tree filled with Karakuri upgrades that you can unlock by spending Kemono Orbs, which you gather by defeating Giant Kemono.

Every Basic Karakuri in Wild Hearts

Basic Karakuri are small objects that you can make to either aid in exploration or perform special moves during combat.

Below, you'll find a list of all Basic Karakuri available in Wild Hearts, how to unlock them, and what they do:

Basic Karakuri Unlock Requirements Karakuri Effect Crate Available from the start. Stack them to reach high areas, or leap from the top during combat to deal massive damage. They can also protect you from attacks. Spring Available after defeating the Ragetail. It propels you forward, and enables a special lunging attack that deals extra damage. Torch Available after defeating the Kingtusk. This Karakuri will light your weapon on fire, allowing you to deal elemental damage. Glider Available after defeating the Spineglider. It launches you into the air, and then allows you to slowly glide back down to safety. Stake Unlock using Kemono Orbs in the Karakuri tree. A grappling hook that you can use to either reach places that are slightly out of reach, or hook a Kemono and deal some damage. Celestial Thread Unlock using Kemono Orbs in the Karakuri tree. While around the Anchor, you gain increased maneuvarability and can rapidly change direction to avoid enemy attacks.

You can build Basic Karakuri by bringing up the menu using the right mouse button. You'll then have four Karakuri equipped (you can change which four in the equipment menu at a Forge), which you can create using the Q, E, C, or Z keys (or the X/Y/A/B buttons for those on controller).

You'll unlock most Basic Karakuri during main missions, but with only six available throughout the game, it'll be a while until you have more than you can equip at once.

Every Fusion Karakuri in Wild Hearts

Fusion Karakuri are larger structures that you can create by combining Basic Karakuri. To build them, you must place Basic Karakuri in a specific arrangement, at which point they will automatically transform into the Fusion Karakuri.

Below, you'll find a list of all Fusion Karakuri that you can build in Wild Hearts, and learn more about what they do:

Fusion Karakuri Unlock Requirements How To Build Karakuri Effect Bulwark Unlocks during the Kingtusk fight. Place two stacks of three Crates next to each other. A shield that will soak enemy attacks and deflect their charging rams. Pounder Unlocks during the Spineglider fight. Stack three Springs. A big hammer that slams down on the enemy and deals massive damage. Firework Unlocks during the Dreadclaw fight. Place two stacks of three Torches next to each other. Launches fireworks that can stun Giant Kemono (and also make a very pretty celebration). Healing Mist Unlocks during the Lavaback fight. Stack three Gliders. A small pot that heals those stood nearby. Elemental Lantern Unlocks during the Gritdog fight. Stack a Crate, Glider, and Crate. A lantern that protects nearby players from elemental attacks. Shield Wall Unlocked during the Goldshard fight. Stack a Crate, Spring, and Crate. A small chunk of wall that will deflect any attack and protect you from damage for a brief moment. Repeater Crossbow Unlocks during the Fumebeak fight. Stack a Glider, Stake, and Glider. Acts as a turret that will attack the enemy automatically. Star Bomb Unlocks during the Sporetail fight. Stack a Spring, Torch, and Spring. A bomb that you can set as a trap along a Kemono's path. It will explode either when triggered, or after a short amount of time. Chain Trap Unlocked during the Deathstalker fight. Place two stacks of Stake, Stake, and Crate next to each other. Briefly prevents a Kemono from moving, making them easier to hit. Healing Vaporizer Unlocked during a late-game Sapscourge fight (not available until Chapter 3). Stack a Torch, Celestial Thread, and Torch. A pot that heals those stood nearby, and cures status ailments. Harpoon Unlocks during the Amaterasu fight. Place two stacks of Spring, Spring, Stake next to each other. You can aim and fire this at a Giant Kemono to deal massive damage. Pile Driver Unlocks during the Amaterasu fight. Climb onto a Giant Kemono and stack two Stakes on their body. While hanging onto a Giant Kemono, stab them with a Pile Driver for massive damage. Celestial Cannon Unlocked during the Golden Tempest fight. Place two stacks of Celestial Thread, Torch, and Celestial Thread next to each other. Fires a massive blast at the enemy to deal huge damage. Celestial Shield Unlocks during the Emberplume fight. Place two stacks of Celestial Thread, Crate, and Celestial Thread next to each other. A much stronger shield that soaks enemy attacks and deflects any incoming charges.

To unlock more Fusion Karakuri, you must hunt specific Giant Kemono. During the hunt (typically against a Kemono that you haven't previously fought), your hunter will get a flash of inspiration, and the prompts to build your new Fusion Karakuri will appear on screen.

If you're struggling to remember the exact items needed to construct the various Fusion Karakuri in Wild Hearts, simply hold down the right mouse button and look at the top-right corner of your screen. You'll find a list of all the Fusion Karakuri that you've unlocked so far, alongside the buttons you need to press to build them.

Every Dragon Karakuri in Wild Hearts

Dragon Karakuri are a little different to the others listed so far, as most of them aren't traditionally used in combat. They also don't require Thread to build them. Instead, you must expend Dragon Pit Energy, of which you have a pool that'll increase as you awaken and upgrade Dragon Pits around the map.

Their lack of use in combat doesn't make Dragon Karakuri useless, though. As those who've spent a few hours with Wild Hearts will likely know, Dragon Karakuri are incredibly useful for setting up your hunt. You can use them to construct a little base camp, with a tent, campfire, forge, and other key stations that you might need to use before hunting.

Some of them will also prove incredibly useful for exploration. The Hunting Vine, for example, lets you place ziplines around the map that you can use to quickly traverse long distances.

Below, you'll find a list of all Dragon Karakuri that you can build in Wild Hearts, and learn more about what they do:

Hunter's Tent: A tent in which you can sleep to pass time during a hunt.

A tent in which you can sleep to pass time during a hunt. Campfire: A fire that you can sit by to start a new hunt or upgrade your Tsukumo.

A fire that you can sit by to start a new hunt or upgrade your Tsukumo. Field Forge: Lets you craft new weapons and armor, or change your equipment.

Lets you craft new weapons and armor, or change your equipment. Drying Rack: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Hunting Tower: Scans the environment to find Giant Kemono that you can hunt.

Scans the environment to find Giant Kemono that you can hunt. Flying Vine: Creates a zipline that you can use to travel across the environment rapidly.

Creates a zipline that you can use to travel across the environment rapidly. Sign: Allows you to place a message in the world.

Allows you to place a message in the world. Ornamental Lantern: A small lamp for your base.

A small lamp for your base. Ingredients Chest: A storage box that you can use to store food.

A storage box that you can use to store food. Paddle Scoop: A fishing device that you can use to catch food.

A fishing device that you can use to catch food. Training Bear: A training dummy that you can use to practice combos.

A training dummy that you can use to practice combos. Wind Vortex: A device that carries you through the air to travel great distances.

A device that carries you through the air to travel great distances. Launcher: Catapult Basic Karakuri or yourself across the environment.

Catapult Basic Karakuri or yourself across the environment. Pickling Jar: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Wind Chime: Decorative ornament for your base.

Decorative ornament for your base. Tsukumo Ore Shrine: Passively generates ore over time.

Passively generates ore over time. Small Desk: Decorative item for your base.

Decorative item for your base. Bench: Decorative item for your base.

Decorative item for your base. Fermenting Cask: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Wildlife Cage: Passively generates crafting materials over time.

Passively generates crafting materials over time. Enhanced Flying Vine: A Flying Vine that you can fire at Giant Kemono to deal damage.

A Flying Vine that you can fire at Giant Kemono to deal damage. Looking Glass: Allows you to change your appearance while in the Minoto hub.

Allows you to change your appearance while in the Minoto hub. Communal Ingredients Chest: A storage box that you can use to store food and share it with other players.

A storage box that you can use to store food and share it with other players. Roller: A vehicle that you can use to drive around.

A vehicle that you can use to drive around. Celestial Tsukumo Camp: Refills your Celestial Thread.

Refills your Celestial Thread. Smoker: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Sunshade: Decorative item for your base.

Decorative item for your base. Hunter's Bath: Decorative item for your base.

Decorative item for your base. Tsukumo Food Shrine: Passively generates food over time.

Passively generates food over time. Wildlife Pen: Passively generates crafting materials over time.

Passively generates crafting materials over time. Vermilion Fermenting Cask: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Vermilion Pickling Jar: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Vermilion Smoker: Improves food items to boost their effects.

Improves food items to boost their effects. Vermilion Wind Chime: Decorative ornament for your base.

Decorative ornament for your base. Tanuki Statue: A very cute decorative ornament for your base.

A very cute decorative ornament for your base. Ornamental Gateway: Decorative item for your base.

To unlock more Dragon Karakuri, head to the Karakuri menu screen and look down the list. You can spend Kemono Orbs to gain new Dragon Karakuri throughout your adventure.

That wraps up our guide on Wild Hearts Karakuri. You'll need to combine your fast crafting skills with the best armor and best weapons in Wild Hearts if you want to survive, of course. If you're struggling against Wild Hearts' many tough bosses and need to upgrade your gear, you'll also need to learn how to get Lightstone and how to get Mirror Stone in Wild Hearts.