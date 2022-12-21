You'll be able to tame and ride the galaxy's wacky beasts in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Respawn showed a little more of upcoming sci-fi Soulslike Star Wars: Jedi Survivor at The Game Awards earlier this month, but they didn’t mention that you’ll be able to tame the galaxy’s beasts and ride them. In an interview with Game Informer, Jedi Survivor’s director Stig Asmussen discussed some of the features that distinguish the action RPG from its predecessor Fallen Order, including mounts and new fighting stances for Cal Kestis’ trusty lightsaber.

Watch on YouTube Cal Kestis is back in Jedi Survivor, set five years after Fallen Order.

Along with a new ascension cable that must be a reference to the ones used by troopers during the Clone Wars, Kestis will be able to tame and ride mounts. Asmussen doesn’t say which of the Star Wars galaxy’s wacky beasts will be rideable in Jedi Survivor, but I’m holding out hope for Episode II: Attack Of The Clones’ massive, honking varactyl lizard. We’ve already seen another Jedi riding one of those, so it’s entirely possible that Kestis might happen across a friendly varactyl on his Metroidvania jaunt.

Asmussen also talked about five fighting stances that Kestis can adopt to tackle different enemy types. This sounds like an evolved take on the stances from Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, but chucking in more lore from the past twenty years. Together with a lightsaber and blaster combo stance, and a dual-bladed lightsaber that lets you swoosh about like Darth Maul, Kestis can have a go with Kylo Ren’s heavy stance and crossguard lasertorch. Asmussen recommends being careful with that one, as the “timing windows are longer”.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is coming to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA App For Windows on March 17th, 2023. Hopefully, I’ll have got that Destiny’s Child song out of my head by then.