Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

£449 off this MSI Katana GF66 looks like the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal of the day

An RTX 3070 laptop for only £949
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

It’s still the frigid morning of Black Friday 2022, but there might already be a superlative gaming laptop deal up for grabs. Here in the UK, Ebuyer has an RTX 3070-equipped version of the MSI Katana GF66 laptop down to just £950 – a saving of £449.

Not only is that a big, meaty chunk of cash to carve off, it’s also an outstandingly low price for a gaming laptop with the RTX 3070 specifically. I’ve seen this high-end GPU in a few other laptops that are up for Black Friday sales, but they’re tending more towards the £1100 mark. In terms of getting the most graphical power for the least money, then, the Katana GF66 is unlikely be beaten today. Even by the RTX 3080 laptop for £1200 deal that's still going.

MSI Katana GF66 - £950 from Ebuyer (was £1399)

It’s not like it’s laden with compromises to reach that price, either. The SSD is a fast and reasonably spacious 512GB, NVMe-style model, and 16GB of DDR4 is more than enough for recent games. You could point out the CPU, an Intel Core i7-11800H, is a couple of generations old – but then it’s still a Core i7, for what in the grand scheme of things, is not a lot of cash.

The 15.6in display is also only 1080p, not 1440p, though that resolution doesn’t look as pixelly on a laptop screen as it does on a 24in-plus desktop monitor. 1080p will also make it even easier for the RTX 3070 to produce high framerates, which would better take advantage of the fast 144Hz refresh rate.

I’ve always liked the restrained design of the Katana GF66, too – it’s more plastic than metal, but not too visually loud and gamer-ish, even with the red keyboard backlighting. All in all, it's an excellent package for £950. Still, do feel free to check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you’d like some other options.

We're keeping track of all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals. Head over to the main hub for highlights across all kinds of PC hardware, or you can check out our more specialised guides, like the best early Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and more.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch