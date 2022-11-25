£449 off this MSI Katana GF66 looks like the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal of the day

It’s still the frigid morning of Black Friday 2022, but there might already be a superlative gaming laptop deal up for grabs. Here in the UK, Ebuyer has an RTX 3070-equipped version of the MSI Katana GF66 laptop down to just £950 – a saving of £449.

Not only is that a big, meaty chunk of cash to carve off, it’s also an outstandingly low price for a gaming laptop with the RTX 3070 specifically. I’ve seen this high-end GPU in a few other laptops that are up for Black Friday sales, but they’re tending more towards the £1100 mark. In terms of getting the most graphical power for the least money, then, the Katana GF66 is unlikely be beaten today. Even by the RTX 3080 laptop for £1200 deal that's still going.

It’s not like it’s laden with compromises to reach that price, either. The SSD is a fast and reasonably spacious 512GB, NVMe-style model, and 16GB of DDR4 is more than enough for recent games. You could point out the CPU, an Intel Core i7-11800H, is a couple of generations old – but then it’s still a Core i7, for what in the grand scheme of things, is not a lot of cash.

The 15.6in display is also only 1080p, not 1440p, though that resolution doesn’t look as pixelly on a laptop screen as it does on a 24in-plus desktop monitor. 1080p will also make it even easier for the RTX 3070 to produce high framerates, which would better take advantage of the fast 144Hz refresh rate.

I’ve always liked the restrained design of the Katana GF66, too – it’s more plastic than metal, but not too visually loud and gamer-ish, even with the red keyboard backlighting. All in all, it's an excellent package for £950. Still, do feel free to check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you’d like some other options.