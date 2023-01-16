If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Myth: Wukong devs announce its release window with a fun stop-motion trailer

Coming summer 2024, in the year of the dragon

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Key art from Black Myth Wukong showing the main character holding a sword

It’s not every day you see a developer announce their game’s release window by showing a stop-motion bunny building a new PC to play it, but that’s exactly what the team behind upcoming soulslike Black Myth: Wukong have done. A new short film themed around Chinese New Year that's been shared by devs Game Science Studio sees a young lagomorphic enthusiast scuppered by their out of date computer, and also shows a wee bit of Black Myth: Wukong in action too. You can watch the l’il rabbit growing increasingly frustrated below.

Black Myth: Wukong doesn't involve stop-motion rabbits building PCs, but I kind of wish it did now.

Y’see, there was a red flag at the very start when the long-eared lad tried to install Black Myth but he was clearly running Windows XP. I might be being silly and have missed some other obvious hints, but it wasn’t clear he was living in the glorious past until the very end. Anyway, it’s a fun way to reveal the release date of what looks like an interesting take on the soulslike genre. We do get a glimpse of Black Myth in action in the film, when the main character of Monkey is battling a big tiger person.

Taking its inspiration from the Chinese legend of Monkey and the famous Ming dynasty tale based on it, Journey To The West, Black Myth: Wukong is a third-person action RPG that lets you inhabit the simian hero on their mythological quest. The game was first shown back in 2020 and is in development at Game Science, a company set up by former Tencent devs. Our Ed was quite taken back then by Black Myth’s concept art of some proper gruesome-looking anthropomorphic giant rats. Lovely.

Black Myth: Wukong should be arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles sometime during summer 2024.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch