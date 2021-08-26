Blizzard will rename Overwatch's McCree, who was named after fired employee

Overwatch character McCree is going to be renamed, the game's development team have announced. The change comes after the character's namesake, Blizzard developer Jesse McCree, left the studio amidst a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard by the State Of California which alleges workplace sexual harassment and discrimination at the developer.

"We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future," begins the statement released through the official Overwatch Twitter account. "We believe it's necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for."

The statement goes on to explain that McCree's name change will be folded into a narrative arc to roll out later this year, and that a planned story arc due to launch in September has consequently been delayed. "Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content."

A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021

Jesse McCree more recently served as lead designer on Diablo 4. He was one of several Blizzard employees pictured in the BlizzCon "Cosby Suite", a hotel room which featured a portrait of Bill Cosby. The lawsuit brought against Activision Blizzard by California alleges that World Of Warcraft developer Alex Afrasiabi would harass women in the suite.

Activision Blizzard's initial corporate statements after the lawsuit were dismissive and aggressive, prompting several employees to condemn the response as "abhorrent" and to lead a walkout in protest. Several other employees have left the company, including Blizzard boss J. Allen Brack. Earlier this week, the State of California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing accused Activision Blizzard of shredding documents pertaining to their investigation.

