Overwatch 2 players aren't staying silent about Moira's legendary mime skin

Like many free-to-play live service games these days, Overwatch 2 loves its skins. Occasionally though, Blizzard stumble with their cosmetic offerings, rather like they’ve tripped over an invisible dog. Players have been taking to Twitter and Reddit to voice their irritation with support hero Moira’s rather uninspired new legendary skin, based on the classic black and white look of mime artists everywhere. Just like mime artists themselves, it’s not very popular.

Watch on YouTube Vid bud Liam likes Overwatch 2 a bunch, but doesn't think it's much of a sequel.

Moira’s legendary mime skin bundle popped up in the Overwatch 2 store earlier this week for 3200 coins, and soon became caught in an invisible prison of its own making. Bear in mind, that you'd need to fork out just slightly more than £25, and slightly less than $28, to buy the coins for this skin. The skin's 1900 coins by itself (£17/$20 for 2000 coins), but the bundle's currently on sale for 1700 coins until November 29th. As coins come in batches of 500, 100, and 2000 (with an extra 200 thrown in for the latter), that'll still cost you £17/$20 for something that's not really that much different from Moira's common Overwatch 2 skin.

Legendary skins are meant to change their hero’s outfit in some drastic way, with alterations to their weapon model, colours, and outfit. Some Overwatch 2 players have taken to the game’s subreddit to argue that Moira’s mime skin isn’t worth legendary status because it’s just a very basic recolouring of the hero’s common skin, with a beret and some facepaint. Others argue the skin isn't as impressive as some epic skins that were free for the original Overwatch.

You can see the difference, or lack of, between Moira's standard Overwatch 2 skin and the mime skin below:

I’m not your typical Overwatch player, if such a thing even exists, but I’m actually feeling Moira’s new look. I think I’d use the skin if it was free, although I’d begrudge forking out for it. You can even get a matching rope pull emote, just to be extra annoying.

I can see why players are miffed about the level of effort involved in creating this when it’s being sold as a legendary skin though, when there have been legendaries in the past such as D.Va’s awesome 1950s-themed Cruiser skin. Moira’s even had her own Bowie-inspired Glam and Moon legendary skins before, both of which are way better than mime Moira. You can see those and loads more in Rebecca’s round-up of every hero skin in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is a free to play download from Battle.net. What do you think of Moira's new look and how much it costs?

