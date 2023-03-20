If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cal looks for a safe haven in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's newest story trailer

BD seems older

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
Cal Kestis stands on a rock with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with an ignited blue lightsaber in his hand and a sunset in the distance behind him.

We recently got a 9-minute look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's lightsaber swinging combat and it confirmed that yes, Cal still really likes stabbing animals in a fashion that’s unbecoming of a Jedi. It also looked beautiful. But what’s actually happening this time around? Well, EA have released a new story trailer for the sequel, catching us up with an older version of the Mantis crew.

Watch on YouTube

There aren’t many concrete details here, so don’t worry too much about spoilers. The new trailer reminds us of old faces, shows more of the game’s companions, and hints at a few of the driving plot points. Namely the fact that Cal and gang have found a place that the Empire can’t reach, which nicely follows on from the first game’s ending. Perhaps this time around we’ll be finding a way to live and thrive in an Empire-run world, rather than simply surviving in one.

For a story trailer, we do see quite a lot of Survivor’s action, with the new dual takedowns looking especially tasty. One quick cut has Cal slice up an enemy stormtrooper before returning companion Merin finishes them off. Other set pieces are also teased, such as one with a crumbling boulder on a sandy planet, and another that has Cal zipping through the air with a grappling hook - a welcome mainstay in most AAA games these days.

All in all, it looks good. The new dual-wielding stance, companions, and blasters will hopefully give the combat more variety. I wasn’t invested in the original’s story much, but I’m sure I’ll be happy to see Glipnis Dutz - and the other loveable aliens I don’t know the names of - when they inevitably show up.

After a six-week delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on April 28th. You can pre-purchase the game on Steam or The Epic Games Store. The first adventure is only £3.50 as part of Steam's Spring Sale.

Tagged With
About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
