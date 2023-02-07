Watch 9 minutes of lightsaber combat in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Last week, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was delayed until April so that Respawn could polish their lightsaber until it truly glowed. Now IGN have released a new, nine minute video showing some exploration and much stabbing from an early section of the game.

Cal Kestis kills more wildlife in this than Lara Croft, but it also has more traditional parts of the Star Wars canon, like force shoving robots off the cliff edges they all like to stand beside.

The video shows a section early in the game, seemingly without story spoilers, in which Cal has crash landed on a planet called Koboh. He's venturing out onto the planet to find a way to repair his ship and along the way fighting various kinds of droids, some guards with electric staffs, and a boatload of space wolves, space birds, and space alligators.

Survivor was originally meant to release on March 17th, but it was delayed last week by six weeks. Respawn Entertainment said they would use the time to hit their desired "quality bar", with a particular focus on fixing bugs. It will now launch on April 28th.

We liked Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a lot when it came out back in 2019. It's a third-person action adventure which gets lightsaber combat right, and at its best it feels like a more forgiving scifi Sekiro. Survivor seems to continue in kind, with new combat stances - some of which you can see above, I think? - and an updated UI. Hopefully we'll get to see even more of it soon.