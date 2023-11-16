Best MW3 Chimera loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Chimera loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Chimera is a curious case in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, while it has the expected damage output of an assault rifle, its close-range optimisation is something more akin to an SMG.

Whilst there are even more powerful options out there, the Chimera remains as one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Join us for the best Chimera loadout with all the best equipment and attachment choices.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Chimera in MW3?

As mentioned, there are certainly better assault rifles out there, but in terms of close to mid-range combat, the Chimera is capable of some impressive damage. For this build, we've chosen attachments to add accuracy and control to the gun whilst taking advantage of an extra free slot that would otherwise go towards the suppressor. This is due to the Chimera's integrated suppressor and subsonic ammo.

Best Chimera loadout in MW3

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: Ravage-8

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Optic: SZ Holotherm

To start this loadout off, we'd recommend using the Commando Foregrip, which boosts aiming stability and recoil control. The drawback to this attachment is a slight decrease in ADS speed, but this can easily be made up with the VLK LZR 7MW. This also increases aiming stability, pushing the Chimera towards becoming more of a contender for medium-range combat.

In a bid to push the Chimera's accuracy and control even further, we suggest using the Ravage-8, which pushes aiming ADS, crouch, and sprint speed higher. This does come with a slight dip to control, but we think the boosts are well worth it.

The D37 Grip can give you even more control, making it incredibly easy to beam opponents from a distance with our Chimera build.

For your final attachment, we'd recommend using an optic to help with accuracy. There are plenty of options available for the Chimera, but we've opted for the SZ Holotherm to replace the standard ironsight as it offers an excellent mid-range sight with thermals.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Chimera class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Lockwood 300, MX Guardian.

As the Chimera primarily functions as a mid-range weapon, we recommend choosing something either long-range or close-range for your secondary weapon, depending on your preferred playstyle. For long range, one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the FJX Imperium, a quickscoping champion capable of powerful one-shot kills whilst retaining impressive low recoil and handling stats.

If you prefer to get up-close-and-personel, try one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3, the Lockwood 300, when combined with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger, it is capable of shooting both shells at once, for double the impact and damage. Alternatively, the MX Guardian is also a worthy choice, capable of one-shot kills and an incredible fire rate complementary to speedy builds.

Best Chimera class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Stalker Boots, Marksman Gloves, Mag Holster, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

For this Chimera build, we recommend starting with the Overkill Vest as it will allow you to select a second primary weapon, see our above section for the best choices. The vest will also allow reloading whilst spinning and a faster weapon swap speed, making it easier as you juggle between mid to close or long range depending on which weapon you choose. Pair this with the Marksman Gloves for further enhanced handling, reducing sway and flinch while ADS.

When choosing boots, we settled on the Stalker Boots for the increased strafe and ADS movement speed they provide. As for Gear, you can't go too wrong with the Mag Holster which will improve reload speed and capitalise on the perks given by the Overkill Vest.

To round off the build, you'll need a Tactical and Lethal option. For Tactical, we've gone for the Battle Rage which will help, especially if you find yourself engaged in close combat as it will give you an adrenaline boost, enabling health regen and resistance to Tactical equipment. Pair this with a good old fashioned Frag Grenade to clear corners, provide distances from enemies and emit a powerful finisher when needed to secure the kill.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Chimera Alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

M4, MCW.

If you're looking for an alternative assault rifle, the M4 has been a consistent fan-favourite within the Call of Duty franchise, and for good reason. The M4 is consistent and accurate, a reliable powerhouse best suited for both close and mid-range combat. The MCW is another worthy alternative to the Chimera, also capable of close to mid-range distances and providing the best all-rounder AR experience.

That rounds off our guide to the best Chimera build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.