Best MW3 FR 5.56 loadout and class setup

What is the best possible FR 5.56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 The FR 5.56 assault rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is capable of so much more when you fix it up with the best loadout. From erratic burst fire can be switched to single-fire in a much more stable fashion, boasting more precise and accurate shots.

If you’re looking to run with the FR 5.56, ranked 15th in our best Assault Rifle guide, then you’re going to need to give it some help to get those inconsistent shots under control. We delve into more detail on attachments and perks for the FR 5.56 loadout and class setup below. Let’s see what we can do.

Why use the FR 5.56 in MW3?

It's a great question considering there's a lot of other Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 that are statistically better than the FR 5.56, but the successor to MW2's FAMAS Assault Rifle is still in with a chance. Especially when you boost it with attachments and perks. It's a burst Assault Rifle, so if you're keen on bursts then that's one good reason to run it.

It's also pretty decent in mid to long-range gunfights, if you're looking for a gun with a little more scope and a little more chance at damage through its spray. Of course, you can bolster it with attachments that provide aid to its weakness, like recoil control, and boost speed and mobility making it a nifty little AR to run round the battlefield.

Best FR 5.56 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 435MM FR435

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The five attachments below focus on recoil control to get the bouncy, unstable shots of the FR 5.56 stabilized without sacrificing too much of your damage, mobility, and range. Below, we jump into more detail on how you can steady the lower-tier assault rifle into a more competitive build for gunfights in Modern Warfare 3.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

With a less reliable aim, it’s always going to be of benefit to equip the Monolithic Suppressor. It’ll keep you off the minimap, it’ll reduce the noise of your shots, and it’ll boost that all-important recoil control. Yes, your ADS speed and aim walking speed will suffer, but if you can get close enough to your enemy without detection and ensure a steadier shot, then you can’t ask for more with the FR 5.56.

Barrel: 435MM FR435

In the long-fought battle against recoil, the 435MM FR435 barrel works wonders for steadying your FR 5.56 with increase gun kick and recoil control. You'll also benefit from the improved bullet velocity and hipfire and Tac Stance spread. You'll sacrifice some of your mobility with movement and ADS speed taking a hit, but what's the point in being fast if you can't hit your shots?

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

Running the FR 5.56 with a holographic sight like the SZ Lonewolf Pptic will give you a chance at better precision. With a red reticle to up your range and accuracy, once you've steadied the gun, it's always a good idea to switch out the clunky iron sights.

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

The Merc Foregrip really does some leg work for the FR 5.56 by providing you with exceptional vertical recoil control. You'll be a lot steadier, your three-round burst spread will benefit, and with it, more accurate shots. Another great option is the Commando Foregrip, a solid attachment on a lot of Modern Warfare 3 weapons for its recoil control, although less beneficial for the aiming idle sway on an Assault Rifle.

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

When it comes to team modes in Modern Warfare 3, you're going to want a lot of bullets, especially when the FR 5.56 blasts out bursts. You'll find yourself more sustainable in gunfights as a consequence.

Best FR 5.56 class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti with JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit.

In our best Renetti loadout, we’ve explained how you can turn your handgun into a fully-automatic SMG by utilizing the Aftermarket Parts section of the Gunsmith, made available when you’ve max leveled your weapon. For the Renetti, equipping the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit does wonders in providing you with a close-range counterpart to the FR 5.56.

Best FR 5.56 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Assault Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade.

The Overkill Vest gives you the option of running with two primary weapons, and that’s totally up for you. If you’re pairing with the Renetti handgun, as suggested above, the Overkill Vest is still an excellent choice for the increased weapon swap speed it offers. Pair it with the Assault Gloves for accuracy and time to ADS improvements when jumping and the Covert Sneakers for quiet mobility and you’ve got a deadly FR 5.56 class setup.

Sacrificing your Field Upgrades spot for the Overkill Vest, you’ve got only the lethal and tactical equipment to use. For this, we suggest the Stun Grenade for enemy confusion and pace slowing and the Frag Grenade for devastating damage.

Best FR 5.56 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW and M4.

Atop our best Assault Rifles tier list, we’ve got the powerful and timeless, MCWs, and the tried and tested best M4. As such, it’d only be right for us to suggest that if you don’t fancy running the burst AR life of the FR 5.56 or are chasing what is considering the best choice in Modern Warfare 3, then look no further than these two options

They both boast statistics that are all-rounders in almost any situations and they’re by far more stable choices when you’ve been staring down the sight of the bouncier FR 5.56 equivalent.

That's all you need in order to put together the best FR 5.56 loadout and class setup available right now in MW3. See how it compares to other similar guns in our MW3 best guns tier list guide. Alternatively, you can expand your repertoire with our guides on the best SMG, best Marksman Rifle, best Battle Rifle, best LMG, best Sniper, and best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.