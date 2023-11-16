Best MW3 FR Avancer loadout and class setup

What's the best FR Avancer loadout in MW3? The FR Avancer returns in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as the modern incarnation of the classic FFAR and FMAS bullpup rifles featured in previous Call of Duty games. With a powerfully rapid fire rate that can punch holes into any assailant, the FR Avancer deserves the attention of any Assault Rifle enthusiast.

In this guide, we'll explore our preferred FR Avancer loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to keep your shots flying fast and far.

Why use the FR Avancer in MW3?

The FR Avancer's damage isn't as high as other Assault Rifles, and its range and recoil are mediocre. Its great fire rate and above average accuracy and mobility stats make up for these negatives, making the FR Avancer best suited for a fast-moving playstyle that constantly sprays bullets everywhere. With a few attachments to make up for its weaker attributes, the FR Avancer transforms into a highly dependable weapon that serves nicely in a loadout alongside a slightly heftier firearm, like a Sniper Rifle. You can see for yourself how the FR avancer compares to other guns with our guide to weapon stats in MW3.

Best FR Avancer loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: FR Tack-3

Our FR Avancer loadout is for the aggressive player who wants to let off a lot of bullets and have them land each time. Our focus is on increasing accuracy to make the most of this gun's high fire rate. Recoil control and handling are also emphasised, while mobility and range decrease a small amount.

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake

The first thing we want to increase on the FR Avancer is the recoil control, and the Purifier Muzzle Brake does the job nicely. Bullet velocity and range take a tiny hit, but we'll cover that up with our other attachments.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

The FSS OLE-V Laser amplifies our aiming stability and also provides improvements to ADS and Sprint to Fire speed. You can also go with the FTAC Grimline Laser for a similar bump to accuracy, but with an emphasis on more recoil control over handling.

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

With the Phase-3 Grip in place, the FR Avancer's accuracy state should now be almost as high as its fire rate. There are some small losses to mobility and handling, but the tradeoff is worthwhile.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Load up on bullets with the 45 Round Mag. You can go with the 60 Round Mag if you prefer, but we like the 45 for offering a better balance between extreme ammo and swift movement.

Rear Grip: FR Tack-3

The flinch resistance granted by the FR Tack-3 shoots our accuracy even higer than our fire rate. Aim walking speed decreases in exchange, but this is the lowest stat loss of all of the available rear grips for the FR Avancer.

Best FR Avancer class setup: Secondary weapon

KV Inhibitor or Longbow.

We suggest pairing the FR Avancer with a Sniper Rifle to make up for the lower damage and range values you'll be dealing with. The KV Inhibitor and Longbow are our current favourites and are both worth trying out to see which you like better. Keep in mind that the KV Inhibitor is a semi-auto rifle, which will feel more familiar to an AR, while the Longbow is a bolt-action gun.

Best FR Avancer class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Ghost T/V Camo, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

You'll need the Overkill Vest to be able to equip a Sniper Rifle as your secondary weapon. The Gunner Vest lets you do the same thing and is also perfectly viable; we've only gone with Overkill for the ability to reload while sprinting. The Quick-Grip Gloves will let you quickly switch between your two rifles, while the Lightweight Boots will provide additional mobility.

The Ghost T/V Camo will keep you off enemy radar, and we've gone with the Frag Grenade to provide explosive backup support in a pinch. Finally, the Battle Rage is a welcome addition to keep you alive if your FR Avancer lets you down.

Best FR Avancer alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

DG-58 or Kastov-74U.

The DG-58 and Kastov-74U are both Assault Rifles to watch out for if you've got a thing for the FR Avancer. The DG-58 has quickly risen in Modern Warfare 3's meta to become one of the most promising guns, while the Kastov-74U boasts excellent versatility and can be outfitted like a SMG.

That finishes our look at the FR Avancer. For more details on each gun's ranking in MW3's current meta, head over to our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. For more details on every AR in the game, see our in-depth coverage of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.