Best MW3 Kastov-74u loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Kastov-74u loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Kastov-74u is one of the best assault rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, boasting a powerful combination of mobility and high stopping power in return for some range limitations.

As such, the Kastov-74u is a great option for players looking to get up-close and personal, dealing powerful bursts as they enter the fray. Here is the best Kastov-74u build in Modern Warfare 3 currently, with all equipment choices and attachments explained.

Why use the Kastov-74u in MW3?

The Kastov-74u has surprisingly high handling speeds, making it a dream in fast, close-range combat. The major downside is the high recoil that can put players off initially. As such, we've chosen attachments that lower recoil, extend the magazine and increase bullet velocity to maximise its short-range potential. With this Kastov-74u loadout, you'll be able to keep your crosshair on target while you mow down whole enemy teams in a startlingly short space of time.

Best Kastov-74u loadout in MW3

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The Shorttac 330mm is a fairly lightweight Barrel mod which can lower that pesky recoil, a priority for any Kastov-74u build, whilst also increasing bullet velocity. When combined with the 5.45 High Velocity Ammunition, the Kastov-74u will receive a moderate boost at range and will continue to feel as responsive as possible.

The 45 Round Mag may reduce the handling speed a tad, but the reward greatly outweighs the risk as the extra magazine capacity is great for dealing with multiple threats in quick succession, a necessity for close-range combat.

The Phase-3 Grip reduces the recoil even further whilst increasing hipfire accuracy, a necessary evil for messy close-quarters circumstances. Finally, add your choice of MW3 Optics attachment. We've opted here for the Cronen Mini Pro for its simple no-fuss design.

Best Kastov-74u class setup: Secondary weapon

Although the Kastov-74u packs a punch at short range, you may wish to have a longer-range weapon on hand to counteract this. Of course, the best long-range weapons in Modern Warfare 3 are sniper rifles, we recommend the Signal 50 for its increased fire rate and remarkable bullet velocity, capable of those long-distance one-shot kills.

Best Kastov-74u class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Ordnance Gloves, Running Sneakers, EOD Padding, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

As the Kastov-74u is best served for close encounters, we recommend equipping the Overkill Vest, so that you can have something longer ranged as another primary weapon, without losing the boots gear slot that you otherwise would with a Gunner Vest build. Along with this, the vest comes with a faster reload speed and the ability to reload when sprinting, perfect for a close combat build.

This also greatly frees up your glove options as you already receive the effects of the Commando and Quick-Grip gloves. For this reason, we suggest going for the Ordnance Gloves for the ability to throw equipment further and the ability to reset the fuse timer on thrown-back grenades, something you can take advantage of if you use your Tactical and Lethal slots properly.

With speed serving as a great advantage, we recommend pairing this loadout with the Running Sneakers for an increase in Tac Sprint duration and a reduction of its refresh time. That way, you can zoom in and out of combat, reloading where necessary.

For your Lethal and Tactical equipment, you can't go too wrong with the Frag Grenade to help with crowd control over tight corners and the Battle Rage perk is great for close combatants as it grants an adrenaline rush with quicker health regen. Lastly, we've chosen the EOD Padding as your gear option to make you spongier and more resistant to damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

Best Kastov-74u alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

If you want an equally powerful AR and like the Kastov range, the Kastov 762 is a viable option for its similar high-impact power, adaptability and effectiveness at short-range. It does suffer from the same recoil limitations, however, so if you're looking for a more stable AR, the STB 556 is a solid option. It is made more for medium to long-range distances and has better recoil, accuracy and handling whilst still delivering high damage. Its only major drawback is a slower rate of fire compared to other ARs in Modern Warfare 3.

That rounds off our guide to the best Kastov-74u build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.