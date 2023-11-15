Best MW3 LA-B 330 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best LA-B 330 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Although there are arguably better sniper rifles out there, the LA-B 330 still holds up as one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, especially once you invest a little time in choosing the right attachments.

The LA-B 330 stands out due to its fast quickscoping ability and lightweight appeal, making it a good choice for mobility and stability. For the best LA-B 330 loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, see below. We've chosen the best attachments and equipment choices to get the most out of this sniper build.

Why use the LA-B 330 in MW3?

The LA-B 330 has a good amount of stability, handling and range but is usually outclassed by other snipers. For this reason, we've prioritised a build that caters to a quickscoping loadout that further enhances ADS speed, range and accuracy to create the ultimate sharpshooter.

Best LA-B 330 loadout in MW3

Barrel: 16" XLR Executor 80 Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Optic: Schlager 4X

Whilst you'll have to put in a bit of extra effort to unlock the final barrel attachment, the 16" XLR Executor 80 Barrel, it's well worth it. Although it will slightly lower the gun's effective range, it will boost the rifle's bullet velocity and ADS speed - a very unusual but beneficial combination of traits for a single attachment.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is a favourite pick of ours as it will boost ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, whilst also lowering the amount of idle sway on the LA-B 330. This balances out with the Aim-Assist 406 Comb, which increases idle sway a touch in exchange for even more ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, which we can now afford.

The ZLR T70 Pad Extension on the Stock boosts ADS speed further. Lastly, the Schlager 4X is the smallest Optic possible to attach to the LA-B 330 and gives us even more ADS speed while also giving us a clean Optic for both mid-range and long-range shots.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best LA-B 330 class setup: Secondary weapon

FSS Hurricane, Lockwood 300.

As with most builds that prioritise a long-range weapon, we would recommend you pair it with something closer ranged to deal with the up-close-and-personel encounters where a sniper just won't cut it. You'd be best picking one of the best shotguns or SMGs in Modern Warfare 3. The FSS Hurricane is always a standout pick due to its formidable damage output, substantial 50-round mag and quick rate of fire, making it a stellar pick.

If you'd prefer a good shotgun for your close encounters, we recommend the Lockwood 300, an absolute beauty in terms of damage output, especially when paired with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger. This attachment essentially forces the gun to fire both shells at once, instantly doubling its damage potential.

Best LA-B 330 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Blacklight Flashlight, Decoy Grenade, Frag Grenade.

As you'll want to equip a good short range weapon alongside the LA-B 330 and cover all distances, we recommend the Overkill Vest. This vest allows you to equip two primary weapons, increases weapon swap speed and allows reloading whilst sprinting, a combination of impressive perks from just one vest. We like to pair this with the Marksman Gloves for reduced sway and flinch while ADS, something you can reap the benefits of more than other players whilst using a sniper build.

For your boot of choice, we recommend the Covert Sneakers which will eliminate your footsteps and ensure maximum stealth whilst moving to and from cover and lining up shots with your LA-B 330. Additionally, with your Gear of choice, we think the Backlight Flashlight is perfect for a sniper loadout. This item allows you to see recent enemy footsteps, perfect if you're looking to stalk enemies across the map and hone in on your kills.

When choosing your Tactical and Lethal options, consider the Decoy Grenade to sow confusion amongst the enemy. This will essentially fake the sensation of gunfire, movement and radar signatures, leading enemies in an opposite direction to either fall right into your line of sight or buy yourself some extra time to retreat. Additionally, the Frag Grenade is always a worthy pick and something of a staple in Call of Duty for its high impact, damage and ability to save you in a pinch if enemies are closing ranks around you.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best LA-B 330 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FJX Imperium.

In terms of sniper rifles, few are outperforming the FJX Imperium currently. This sniper has serious quickscoping ability to rival the LA-B 330, whilst dealing fantastic damage, enough to secure those one-shot kills. Likewise, it has great handling and mobility stats, making it the perfect all-rounder sniper rifle.

