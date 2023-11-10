Best MW3 M16 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Whilst it's no secret that the M16 has received some rather lack-lustre responses in previous titles, with the right loadout it can yield promising results in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The M16 has a signature three-shot burst best used at mid-range. As such we've gathered a bunch of attachments to elevate its range, level out the recoil and add a little more control to its burst for a more impactful setup.

Why use the M16 in MW3?

The M16 is known for its three-shot burst, which can be capitalised with the right attachments. The main work you’ll need to do is reducing the recoil.

That's where our M16 build shines, extending the gun's range and stabilising the recoil as much as possible with the best M16 attachments so that you can inflict maximum damage at mid-range.

Best M16 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Optic: SZ Holotherm

Whilst the Harbinger D20 is a heavy option, it is necessary for the added boost to range and recoil control. We've combined this attachment with the highly effective 5.56 High Velocity rounds, which dramatically boost bullet velocity and make it much easier to land triple-headshots with the M16.

The Corio Precio Factory Stock further adds a bit of weight to reduce recoil and idle sway, and the Sakin ZX Grip further adds more recoil control. Building the M16 in this way will ensure a more precise loadout that will land those three shots where they need to go.

We've also chosen to add the SZ Holotherm, a nice clean 2x scope that is perfect for mid-range encounters.

Best M16 class setup: Secondary weapon

FFS Hurricane.

With the above build, the M16 is kitted for more mid-range combat encounters. With this in mind, we recommend equipping a quality SMG or Shotgun for those up close and personal situations

The FSS Hurricane is a great SMG option in Modern Warfare 3. It has a high base damage output and substantial 50-round mag, meaning it will surely get the job done where the M16 may fall short in securing a kill. Despite its short damage range, the FFS Hurricane also has surprisingly fantastic recoil, even more so when optimised for a loadout, making it a formidable option.

Best M16 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Demolition Vest, Smoke Grenade, Frag Grenade, Quick-Grip Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Med Box, EOD Padding.

Whilst dealing with the M16’s pesky recoil is a top priority; it is worth picking a vest that can help buy you some time in high-intensity situations. We recommend the Demolition Vest for its superb use of Lethal and Tactical equipment which will resupply every 25 seconds. When combined with the Smoke Grenade and Frag Grenade options, you have a good recipe for buying time and getting to cover whilst in combat.

For equipment, you'll want to use the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster swapping between weapons when the M16 falls short, and you need something nippy to finish the job. We've also opted for the Covert Sneakers to eliminate your footstep sounds and get you in the position needed to pick off opponents from behind enemy lines.

Lastly, the Med Box and EOD Padding are always great gear options to round off a loadout to ensure extra medical supplies for your teammates and more protection against enemy fire and explosives damage.

Best M16 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

STB 556.

Although the build above will take care of some of the M16's issues, it can still be a little rough around the edges to handle and the three-shot burst won't be to everyone's taste. For a worthy alternative, we recommend the STB 556, one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 and equipped to deal with mid to long-range combat with laser precision. The STB 556 is a great all-rounder that excels in recoil, accuracy and handling whilst still delivering high damage, as long as you don't mind a slightly slower rate of fire.

