Call Of Duty: Vanguard is on its way to alt-history WW2

After several leaks, Call Of Duty: Vanguard has been officially revealed. It's not quite the WW2-setting the leaks suggested, but rather an alt-history post-WW2 shooter about stopping Hitler's successor.

Watch the trailer below.

"Sometimes the only way to put out the flames... is with more fire," begins the narration. Someone please take away that man's lighter.

Vanguard was shown to press in a private demo, and Eurogamer report that developers Sledgehammer Games started the presentation by addressing the sexual harassment allegations that have been levied against Activion Blizzard in the past month.

Studio head Aaron Halon referred to the stories shared as "simply devastating."

"Everyone, regardless of title, role, gender, orientation, ethnicity, should be treated always with dignity, respect, and equality," said Halon. "While we cannot comment on the lawsuit, what I can say is that as a team, we are committed to making sure all team members feel safe, welcome, and respected."

He then pivoted to talking about Vanguard and its singleplayer campaign, which focuses on "Project Phoenix", a fictional post-WW2 attempt to continue the Nazi party. The story takes place across the Western, Eastern Pacific, and north African fronts, with four different characters and interweaving stories.

Many of these details are outlined in a blog post on the Call Of Duty site. This includes information on Vanguard's multiplayer, which will include 20 maps, and a new mode called Champion Hill, in which 8 teams of up to 3 players battle to be the last team standing.

Zombies mode will also return, developed by Treyarch and narratively linked to Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Plus, Warzone will indeed get a new map later this year, as first rumoured back in June. Perhaps more significantly, Warzone will also get a new anti-cheat system.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5th. In the meantime, I suggest checking out our guide to the best Warzone loadouts.