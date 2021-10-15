This week, Activision revealed Ricochet, their new kernel-level anti-cheat that will be used for Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. They've been in a constant battle with cheaters for ages now, so it's nice to see them stepping up their anti-cheat game. Unfortunately, Ricochet might have already leaked, and it's claimed cheat-makers are currently working on reverse-engineering it.

Yesterday, a Twitter account named "Anti-Cheat Police Department" claimed Ricochet had been leaked, attaching an image of a forum post that shows alleged techy details about the anti-cheat.

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the thread, some folks speculate that this is a fake leak designed to trick cheat-makers into working on the wrong thing, or potentially test the software against schemers. Do bear in mind this is just a reported leak though, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.

I've reached out to Activision to try to find out more, and will update this post if I receive a response.

In case you missed it, Ricochet is a system which Activision call a "multi-faceted approach to combat cheating, featuring new server-side tools which monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more." You can find out more about it over on their FAQ.

As ever, it's worth remembering that Activision Blizzard are still in the middle of a number of legal battles after an investigation brought to light allegations of sexual harrassment and discrimination at the company. Most recently, a union objected to a proposed settlement for one of these lawsuits, claiming it has "a number of serious deficiencies".