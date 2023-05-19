Co-op horror The Outlast Trials is out now in early access

Co-op horror prequel The Outlast Trials is out now in early access. Playing under-the-bed peekaboo with brainwashed killers can be an overwhelming ordeal, so now you can drag along a friend and spread out the trauma. This time, those snotty shakycam Blair Witch-type chases are set in a Cold War-era facility where you’ll be put through some gruelling experiments. The early access launch trailer below lays out some of the titular trials you can expect.

In true Outlast fashion, this new one has all the running, hiding, and sneaking you’d expect from a series about avoiding murder and mutilation. My Outlast history was mostly relegated to hiding in lockers, peeking out, and then tiptoeing back at the first sight of danger. The Outlast Trials happily gives you a few more ways to defend yourself. Tools can help you temporarily stun enemies, prescriptions can improve your physical capabilities, and amps will give you special perks, letting you customise your playstyle.

The Outlast Trials is currently sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating based on over 2000 Steam user reviews. If you’re still apprehensive about an evolving multiplayer take on the series, then check out developer Red Barrel’s blog to get the scoop on everything available in early access right now.

The Outlast Trials is available in early access for £25/€29/$30 on Steam and the Humble Store. You can play either alone or in four-player co-op.

For the white-knuckled horror buffs who are looking for more finite scares, the first two Outlast games are pretty great. The original Outlast’s shadowy mental institution is permanently burned into my brain thanks to those wrinkly patients and the anxiety of running out of light. The cultish sequel Outlast 2 is more divisive, but its trippy environments and uncomfortable religious imagery worked their charm on me.