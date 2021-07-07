Destiny 2 likely revealing more on The Witch Queen expansion in August

Summer sure is going fast, as it's apparently Bungie Day already. For those of you looking forward to their next expansion for Destiny 2, perhaps it'll go even faster. Bungie have coyly set a date to talk about upcoming Destiny 2 plans in August. It's not completely clear from the teaser image up there, but folks seem plenty convinced that this is a reveal for The Witch Queen expansion coming in early 2022.

"We hope you can join us on August 24 for some exciting news about the future of Destiny," Bungie say in a news post today. "These are our favorite times, and we look forward to sharing more with you, but for now... no spoilers."

No spoilers indeed, because there's not much to know about The Witch Queen just yet. Back in February, Bungie announced that they'd be delaying the expansion from this year until early next year. Here's what they had to say about The Witch Queen and its place in upcoming Destiny 2 stories at the time:

"The Witch Queen represents an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2. Beyond Light built the foundation and allowed us to weave the world-building of Destiny and Destiny 2 together, but The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases. Even more importantly, the conclusion of these releases will also conclude the “Light and Darkness Saga,” the conflict we first introduced with the launch of Destiny many years ago."

Interestingly, the symbol up top there isn't actually the one that belongs to Savathûn the Witch Queen, to my eye. Who's to say a god can't rebrand though, eh? It could well just be the expansion logo though. We'll see!

Witch Queen or otherwise, Bungie will be sharing more on August 24th, though they've not yet announced a time for the showcase.

Bungie also use their fanniversary post to go over some charity foundation details, a merch sale (not on the toaster, sorry), and give a reminder that Destiny 2's mid-season update launched yesterday along with the Solstice of Heroes event.