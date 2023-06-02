How to upgrade Healing Potions in Diablo 4

Want to know how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4? Healing Potions are vital if you want to survive the toughest content in Diablo 4, but you won't last long with the weak Healing Potions that you have at level 1. If you want to come out of Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides alive, you'll need to upgrade your Healing Potions. If you don't know where to start, we're here to help!

In this guide, we'll break down how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4. We'll cover how to upgrade them so that they heal more health, and also explain how you can increase your Healing Potions capacity so that you can carry more into battle.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Prepare for hell by watching the intro cinematic for Diablo 4.

How to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4

To upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4, you must go to the Alchemist in a friendly settlement such as Kyovashad. However, Healing Potion upgrades are locked until you reach level 10.

After reaching level 10, head to Kyovashad and go to the Alchemist (represented by a pestle and mortar symbol on the map). You can find their exact location with the images below.

This map shows where to find the Alchemist on the South side of Kyovashad.

Once there, interact with the Alchemist to bring up the following menu, on the left of which you can see a progression track of Health Potion upgrades.

On the left of the Alchemist menu, you can purchase Health Potion upgrades.

To upgrade your Healing Potions, you must first level up your character until you hit the required level. Each Health Potion upgrade requires you to advance 10 levels, starting at level 10 and ending at level 90. There is no Health Potion upgrade upon reaching level 100.

The table below shows each of these Health Potion upgrades, alongside their required level, upgrade effect, Gold cost, and necessary materials.

Healing Potion Upgrade Required Level Gold Cost Necessary Materials Upgrade Effect Weak Healing Potion Level 1 N/A (Starter Potion) N/A (Starter Potion) Heals 17 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Tiny Healing Potion Level 10 250 8x Gallowvine Heals 48 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Minor Healing Potion Level 20 400 15x Gallowvine

5x Biteberry Heals 80 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Light Healing Potion Level 30 470 20x Gallowvine

10x Biteberry

5x Crushed Beasts Bones Heals 141 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Moderate Healing Potion Level 45 900 20x Gallowvine

12x Howler Moss

5x Demon's Heart Heals 255 Life over 3 seconds. Strong Healing Potion Level 60 1700 27x Gallowvine

15x Reddamine

5x Paletongue Heals 378 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Greater Healing Potion Level 70 2500 36x Blightshade

18x Lifesbane

5x Grave Dust

5x Angelbreath Heals 559 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Major Healing Potion Level 80 5000 27x Blightshade

27x Lifesbane

27x Biteberry

27x Reddamine

27x Howler Moss

10x Angelbreath

5x Fiend Rose Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Superior Healing Potion Level 90 12500 36x Blightshade

27x Lifesbane

36x Howler Moss

20x Angelbreath

20x Grave Dust

10x Forgotten Soul

10x Fiend Rose Heals 1274 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.

How to carry more Healing Potions in Diablo 4

To carry more Healing Potions in Diablo 4, you must earn Renown in all five main regions.

Renown is a system that tracks your progress through the main five regions in Diablo 4, granting points for each time you complete a Side Dungeon, Side Quest, or Stronghold, or when you find an Altar of Lilith, a Waypoint, or enter a new, previously unexplored area.

You can bring up the Renown menu, pictured below, by navigating to your Map and pressing the "W" key or "Y"/Triangle on controller.

There are five Renown rewards for each region, including an extra Healing Potion and Skill Point!

As you earn Renown, you get rewards! There are five rewards to claim in each region, handed over each time you reach a specific Renown milestone. You always get Bonus XP and some Gold, but the second reward in each region will also increase your Healing Potion capacity by one!

Since you start with a total of 4 Healing Potions in Diablo 4, that means you can increase your capacity to 9 Healing Potions by exploring and completing side content while you play.

To reach the second reward and get your extra Healing Potions, you must earn 300 Renown in each region. Since you get 30 for each Side Dungeon, 20 for each Side Quest, and 100 for each Stronghold, you should rack up 300 Renown fairly quickly. Of course, the 5 points you get for discovering a new area shouldn't be underestimated either - it adds up fast!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4. If you're in need of some help crafting your class build, take a look at our Diablo 4 Barbarian build, Rogue build, Necromancer build, Druid build, and Sorcerer build guides. If you want to earn XP and reach endgame content as fast as possible, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.