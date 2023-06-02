How to upgrade Healing Potions in Diablo 4
Want to know how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4? Healing Potions are vital if you want to survive the toughest content in Diablo 4, but you won't last long with the weak Healing Potions that you have at level 1. If you want to come out of Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides alive, you'll need to upgrade your Healing Potions. If you don't know where to start, we're here to help!
In this guide, we'll break down how to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4. We'll cover how to upgrade them so that they heal more health, and also explain how you can increase your Healing Potions capacity so that you can carry more into battle.
How to upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4
To upgrade your Healing Potions in Diablo 4, you must go to the Alchemist in a friendly settlement such as Kyovashad. However, Healing Potion upgrades are locked until you reach level 10.
After reaching level 10, head to Kyovashad and go to the Alchemist (represented by a pestle and mortar symbol on the map). You can find their exact location with the images below.
Once there, interact with the Alchemist to bring up the following menu, on the left of which you can see a progression track of Health Potion upgrades.
To upgrade your Healing Potions, you must first level up your character until you hit the required level. Each Health Potion upgrade requires you to advance 10 levels, starting at level 10 and ending at level 90. There is no Health Potion upgrade upon reaching level 100.
The table below shows each of these Health Potion upgrades, alongside their required level, upgrade effect, Gold cost, and necessary materials.
|Healing Potion Upgrade
|Required Level
|Gold Cost
|Necessary Materials
|Upgrade Effect
|Weak Healing Potion
|Level 1
|N/A (Starter Potion)
|N/A (Starter Potion)
|Heals 17 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Tiny Healing Potion
|Level 10
|250
|
|Heals 48 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Minor Healing Potion
|Level 20
|400
|
|Heals 80 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Light Healing Potion
|Level 30
|470
|
|Heals 141 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Moderate Healing Potion
|Level 45
|900
|
|Heals 255 Life over 3 seconds.
|Strong Healing Potion
|Level 60
|1700
|
|Heals 378 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Greater Healing Potion
|Level 70
|2500
|
|Heals 559 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Major Healing Potion
|Level 80
|5000
|
|Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
|Superior Healing Potion
|Level 90
|12500
|
|Heals 1274 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.
How to carry more Healing Potions in Diablo 4
To carry more Healing Potions in Diablo 4, you must earn Renown in all five main regions.
Renown is a system that tracks your progress through the main five regions in Diablo 4, granting points for each time you complete a Side Dungeon, Side Quest, or Stronghold, or when you find an Altar of Lilith, a Waypoint, or enter a new, previously unexplored area.
You can bring up the Renown menu, pictured below, by navigating to your Map and pressing the "W" key or "Y"/Triangle on controller.
As you earn Renown, you get rewards! There are five rewards to claim in each region, handed over each time you reach a specific Renown milestone. You always get Bonus XP and some Gold, but the second reward in each region will also increase your Healing Potion capacity by one!
Since you start with a total of 4 Healing Potions in Diablo 4, that means you can increase your capacity to 9 Healing Potions by exploring and completing side content while you play.
To reach the second reward and get your extra Healing Potions, you must earn 300 Renown in each region. Since you get 30 for each Side Dungeon, 20 for each Side Quest, and 100 for each Stronghold, you should rack up 300 Renown fairly quickly. Of course, the 5 points you get for discovering a new area shouldn't be underestimated either - it adds up fast!
