How to get Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones

How do you find Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones? As the name implies, Crushed Beast Bones are remnants of slaughtered beasts, and you'll need them if you want the Light Diablo 4 Healing Potion upgrade once you reach level 30 in Diablo 4.

If you need some of these potion crafting essentials, it won't be as easy as slaughtering a few random baddies around Sanctuary and hoping they'll drop along with a badass sword or polearm. Here's what you need to know if you're trying to get your hands on some Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones.

Where to find Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones

According to the crafting item description, you'll find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 from killing beasts, animals, and werecreatures. Of course, you have to encounter these creatures in the world randomly, and sometimes, it's just a matter of dumb luck whether you encounter creatures that drop the items you need.

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones appear to have a fairly low overall drop rate. If you're speedrunning the campaign without taking the time to do side quests, Dungeons, and Cellars, you may be missing out on your opportunity to find Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones randomly throughout the world. Though you will eventually come across them, finding five as needed to upgrade your healing may be time-consuming if RNG isn't in your favor.

Fortunately, there's a way to farm these seemingly rare items. But, you'll have to put in a little work to find them and farm them.

How to farm Crushed Beast Bones

To farm Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones, you'll want to head to Scosglen. If you've explored this area of the world, which is northeast of Kyovashad, you may have made your way to the Highlands Wild area and unlocked a waypoint called Under the Fat Goose Inn, which is the closest one to the farm location.

You'll then trek from there to the east until you reach an area called the Scar. This will be off a winding path in the northern part of the map area, and you'll notice from black rock, which will look like it came from a volcano that has reupted but has since cooled.

In this area you're likely to find Gaspar Stillbian, dubbed a Super Unique monster in Diablo 4. Defeating this boss grants some solid loot and five Crushed Beast Bones, which is exactly as many as you need to upgrade your Healing Potion at level 30. Since this creature respawns frequently, you can farm them for as many Crushed Beast Bones as you need.

To farm even faster, you can finish the activity, leave the game, and then return, as there tends to be a strong chance that you'll respawn in on a server where the Stillbian has recently spawned in. Repeat this process multiple times to stockpile as many Crushed Beast Bones as you need.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know about farming Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones. While you're out there searching for monster parts, you might also want to know where to find Diablo 4 Demon Hearts, too. If you're as deep into this game as we are, you're most certainly going to want to check out info on the forthcoming Diablo 4 battle pass, our overview of Diablo 4 seasons, and, of course, our Diablo 4 best class guide. For a more granular look at the classes, you won't want to miss our best Diablo 4 Druid build guide, best Diablo 4 Necromancer build guide, best Diablo 4 Rogue build guide, best Diablo 4 Barbarian build guide, or best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.