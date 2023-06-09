How can I farm gold fast in Diablo 4? Gold is the main in-universe currency of the Diablo series, and it's not a big mystery why you'd want lots of it in Diablo 4. Money makes the world go round, after all, and with the confirmation that the world of Sanctuary actually is a globe, there's no time like the present to acquire a bunch of gold and spend it on all the gear and upgrades you need to optimise your build.

On this page, we detail the best methods for earning fast gold in Diablo 4, as well as pointing you in the direction of some of the game's best gold farming locations.

How to get gold fast in Diablo 4

Fortunately, Diablo 4 isn't stingy when it comes to ensuring you get plenty of gold, and you can easily become an in-game millionaire long before you hit the end-game. To maximise your earnings and rise to become part of Sanctuary's 1% in record time, there are a few activities you should focus on.

Here's what to do if you want to get gold fast in Diablo 4:

Complete quests. You receive both gold and XP for completing quests in Diablo 4, and while those injections may be irregular, they can also offer some of the biggest payouts in the game. Main quests typically offer bigger paydays than side quests but gold is gold, and it's worth taking part in all the quests you come across if you want more of it.

Lots of activities in Diablo 4 grant Renown, from completing quests to unlocking new map areas. Every Renown level you gain nets you a nice payday of 10,000 gold.

Participate in challenges. Whether it's a limited-time World Event, an in-game achievement, a combat challenge Cellar, a full-on Dungeon, or even a World Boss, there are plenty of challenges in Diablo 4 that define the term "high risk, high reward". Just bear in mind that these are often designed with multiplayer in mind, so consider teaming up with a few friends before starting your expedition!

Increase your World Tier. If you're ready to ramp up the overall challenge of the game, then increasing your World Tier nets you a +15% increase to gold drops for every tier at Veteran difficulty or above.

Loot the corpses of your enemies. Most monsters in Diablo 4 have a chance of dropping gold when you defeat them, and having already dirtied your hands with killing, you might as well rob them while you're at it. Elite monsters drop the best loot and the most gold, but you're almost guaranteed something for your troubles.

Activate Greed Shrines. Interacting with a Greed Shrine temporarily increases enemies' gold drops for a limited period of time, and spawns a fair few enemies around you to ensure that you get to make the most of the buff.

Defeat and loot Treasure Goblins. Treasure Goblins are an unusual monster type in the world of Diablo, in that they'd rather flee than fight you. However, since they're very aptly named, if you manage to catch and kill one you'll receive a generous payout for your efforts.

Open chests. Treasure chests and other item containers usually pay out an amount of gold in addition to their more unique valuables.

Sell what you don't want. Whether it's an armour piece you've got no more use for or a duplicate weapon looted from a chest, your inventory is clogging up with unwanted items. One way of disposing of them is to sell them to a vendor in exchange for gold, although you also have the option to store them in your stash or break them down for crafting materials.

Smash everything. While not individually lucrative, most breakable items you come across in the world are good for a handful of gold if you take the time to investigate them with extreme prejudice. It's worth your while if you happen to pass by a likely-looking barrel or hollow tree, and it all adds up in the long run.

