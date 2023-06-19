Where to get Diablo 4 Lifesbane

Where do you find Diablo 4 Lifesbane? Lifesbane is an essential crafting ingredient in Diablo 4 potions, elixirs and incense. The strange-looking berry is only available in certain parts of Sanctuary, so you may need help finding it if you're not looking in the right place.

If the RNG gods aren't helping you find these creepy berries laden with what look like ghoulish faces, fear not, as we're here to tell you where you can find as much Lifesbane as you need throughout the world.

Diablo 4 Lifesbane locations

You can find Diablo 4 Lifesbane in the Kehjistan area of the map, which is an area to the far west. You'll find Lifesbane throughout the environment and will be able to spot the resource because it is glowing, just as you can with Reddamine and other herbs needed for potions and elixirs. Occasionally, you'll also earn some Lifesbane as a reward when completing activities such as World Events and Cellars in the area.

After level 10, you can craft five Gallowvine into one Lifesbane for 200 gold. You'll find Gallowvine throughout all areas of Sanctuary, meaning it can be more efficient to craft it this way if you have a stockpile of Gallowvine and don't plan to visit Kehjistan for a while.

How to use Diablo 4 Lifesbane

You can use Lifesbane to craft elixirs, upgrade potions, and make incense.

You will need Lifesbane for the following potion upgrades, in addition to other ingredients that you'll find throughout Sanctuary.

Greater healing potion (18 Lifesbane)

Major healing potion (27 Lifesbane)

Elixirs that use Lifesbane include:

Weak Assault Elixir (6 Lifesbane): Increases attack speed by 7% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Assault Elixiir (7 Lifesbane): Increases attack speed by 10% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Strong Assault Elixir (8 Lifesbane): Increases attack speed by 13% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Potent Assault Elixir (10 Lifesbane): Increases attack speed by 16% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Heady Assault Elixir (10 Lifesbane): Increases attack speed by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Elixir of Man-slaying (5 Lifesbane): Increases damage against cannibals, bandits, knights penitents, and cultists by 20% and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Incenses provide buffs to players near the user. You will use Lifesbane as an ingredient in each of the following incense.

Queens Supreme (10 Lifesbane): Increases dexterity by 25 for every nearby player for 20 minutes.

Desert Escape (20 Lifesbane): Increases fire and shadow Resistances by 7.5% and armor by 75 for every nearby player for 20 minutes.

Reddamine Buzz (12 Lifesbane): Increases max life by 500 for every nearby player for 20 minutes.

Spiral Morning (12 Lifesbane): Increases all stats by 15 for every nearby player for 20 minutes.

Soothing Spices (30 Lifesbane): Increases all resistances by 10% and armor by 150 for every nearby player for 20 minutes.

How to farm Diablo 4 Lifesbane

Among the most efficient ways to farm Lifesbane is to simply journey through the Kehjistan region and pick it up along the way. This is much faster than farming World Events and other activities to earn this crafting resource. As long as you complete activities in the region and harvest Lifesbane along the paths, you should be able to find enough for typical uses. And, if you still don't have enough, you can still trade in your Gallowvine, too.

