Looking for all the Mystery Chest locations in Diablo 4? Blizzard's latest action RPG is absolutely packed with post-campaign endgame content, and a significant portion of that Diablo 4 content revolves around Helltide events. These events occur every couple of hours in certain regions of the map, and one of the biggest reasons to venture into these deadly Helltide regions is to find and unlock rare Mystery Chests (or to use their full name, Tortured Gifts Of Mysteries) filled with oodles of valuable loot.

Whether you're looking to understand more about Helltide events and the chests that spawn in those regions, or you're just looking for a handy map of all the D4 Mystery Chest locations, we've got you covered. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Mystery Chests in Diablo 4!

Diablo 4 Mystery Chest locations

Mystery Chests in Diablo 4, known in-game as Tortured Gifts Of Mysteries, spawn randomly at predetermined locations during a Helltide event. To learn more about the exact spawn mechanics, scroll down to the next section. But if you're just looking to find them, then check out our Diablo 4 interactive map showing all the possible Mystery Chest spawn locations below!

Here is our Diablo 4 Mystery Chest map:

If you'd prefer non-interactive maps, then take a look at the screenshots below, which show the location of every Mystery Chest in each region of D4.

Fractured Peaks Mystery Chests

Scosglen Mystery Chests

Dry Steppes Mystery Chests

Kehjistan Mystery Chests

Hawezar Mystery Chests

All Helltide Chest locations

As well as Mystery Chests, there are lesser Helltide Chests simply called "Tortured Gifts" (instead of "Tortured Gifts Of Mysteries"), which spawn far more frequently inside Helltide regions in Diablo 4. While they don't have the same level of loot as a Mystery Chest, these Helltide Chests are easier to come by and cost fewer Aberrant Cinders to open.

As with Mystery Chests, Helltide Chests will spawn randomly at predetermined locations. If you're looking for a map of all Helltide Chest spawn points, then we've got that covered too with our map below:

How do Mystery Chests spawn?

Here are the basic facts you need to know when searching for Mystery Chests in Diablo 4:

Mystery Chests only spawn inside a Helltide region during a Helltide event.

A new Helltide event begins every 135 minutes, and lasts an hour.

Each region only contains 2 Mystery Chests at a time (apart from Scosglen and Kehjistan, which spawn 3).

On the hour, every hour, existing Mystery Chests will disappear and replacements will spawn elsewhere.

Each Mystery Chest costs 175 Aberrant Cinders to open, and contains 2-5 Legendary items.

Because of how Mystery Chests spawn, you can only open a max of 4 per Helltide event (6 for Scosglen and Kehjistan).

Mystery Chests in Diablo 4 only spawn during Helltide events, which occur once every 2 hours and 15 minutes. Each Mystery Chest costs 175 Aberrant Cinders to open, and will drop 2-5 Legendary items, with a chance to drop Sacred or Ancestral Legendaries if you're playing on World Tier 3 or 4 respectively. Helltide events are dangerous to tackle - the enemies there are much tougher than you'll find elsewhere. But the rewards you can gain from these Mystery Chests are very much worth the challenge.

Only 2 Mystery Chests will spawn at a time in a single Helltide region (apart from Scosglen or Kehjistan, which spawn 3). Every hour, the current Mystery Chests on the map disappear, and replacements are spawned randomly elsewhere among the predefined locations shown on the maps above.

This imposes a natural limit on the number of Mystery Chests you can pick up per Helltide event. For example, if a Helltide event begins at 12:45, you'll have 15 minutes to find the 2 (or 3 for Scosglen/Kehjistan) existing Mystery Chests in the region. Once the time hits 13:00, those chests will despawn, and 2 (or 3) new chests will appear elsewhere for you to find. You have until 13:45 to find them, at which point the event will end and the Mystery Chests will disappear once more. Therefore, you can only open a maximum of 4 (or 6) Mystery Chests per Helltide event.

