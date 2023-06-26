Diablo 4 Storm Druid build: Best Storm Druid skills

Looking for the best Diablo 4 Druid build? The Storm Druid is one of our favourite classes in Diablo 4, with surging lightning powers that deal massive damage and leave surviving enemies with debuffs that will make them melt to your next attacks.

If you're eager to try our Diablo 4 Druid build at launch, then you're in the right place! In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know to make the best Druid build in Diablo 4, covering the best skills, Paragon Boards and Glyphs, Spirit Boons, Aspects, Stats, and Gems for the Storm Druid.

This build is fully prepped for launch, covering the skills you'll need to get with all 58 available skill points! That includes the skill points you'll get from levelling (which stop at level 50) and those you'll get from earning Renown in the various regions across Diablo 4's map. We've also recently updated it to add a full breakdown of how to spend Paragon Points as you go from level 50-100, which you'll find below the skills section!

Best Diablo 4 Druid build

Our Diablo 4 Druid build is an AoE champion that spreads huge damage through mobs of enemies while also applying countless debuffs, nerfing hordes of enemies until they can do little more than stand there waiting for death.

We do have a single-target option in Trample, which is practically a must-have for most Druid builds, but we otherwise focus on melting mobs with surges of electricity.

Since it has an AoE focus, you should find that this Storm Druid build performs best while clearing Dungeons. That could be Side Dungeons during the campaign or those challenging Nightmare Dungeons in the endgame - as long as there are groups of enemies to obliterate, this Diablo 4 Druid build will wreak havoc.

Diablo 4 Druid build skills

Below, you'll find a full list of the skills that you should acquire for our Diablo 4 Druid build, in order:

Level Skill Cluster 2 Storm Strike level 1 1 (Basic) 3 Enhanced Storm Strike 1 (Basic) 4 Fierce Storm Strike 1 (Basic) 5 Lightning Storm level 1 2 (Spirit) 6 Enhanced Lightning Storm 2 (Spirit) 7 Primal Lightning Storm 2 (Spirit) 8 Cyclone Armor level 1 3 (Defensive) 9 Enhanced Cyclone Armor 3 (Defensive) 10 Innate Cyclone Armor 3 (Defensive) 11 Heart of the Wild level 1 2 (Spirit) 12 Abundance level 1 2 (Spirit) 12 Abundance level 2 2 (Spirit) 14 Abundance level 3 2 (Spirit) 15 Nature's Reach level 1 4 (Companion) 16 Nature's Reach level 2 4 (Companion) 17 Nature's Reach level 3 4 (Companion) 18 Hurricane level 1 5 (Wrath) 19 Enhanced Hurricane 5 (Wrath) 20 Natural Hurricane 5 (Wrath) 21 Trample level 1 5 (Wrath) 22 Enhanced Trample 5 (Wrath) 23 Savage Trample 5 (Wrath) 24 Elemental Exposure level 1 5 (Wrath) 25 Charged Atmosphere level 1 5 (Wrath) 26 Electric Shock level 1 5 (Wrath) 27 Bad Omen level 1 5 (Wrath) 28 Cataclysm 6 (Ultimate) 29 Prime Cataclysm 6 (Ultimate) 30 Supreme Cataclysm 6 (Ultimate) 31 Elemental Exposure level 2 5 (Wrath) 32 Elemental Exposure level 3 5 (Wrath) 33 Charged Atmosphere level 2 5 (Wrath) 34 Charged Atmosphere level 3 5 (Wrath) 35 Electric Shock level 2 5 (Wrath) 36 Electric Shock level 3 5 (Wrath) 37 Bad Omen level 2 5 (Wrath) 38 Perfect Storm 7 (Key Passive) 39 Bad Omen level 3 5 (Wrath) 40 Endless Tempest level 1 5 (Wrath) 41 Endless Tempest level 2 5 (Wrath) 42 Endless Tempest level 3 5 (Wrath) 43 Defiance level 1 6 (Ultimate) 44 Defiance level 2 6 (Ultimate) 45 Defiance level 3 6 (Ultimate) 46 Natural Disaster level 1 6 (Ultimate) 47 Natural Disaster level 2 6 (Ultimate) 48 Natural Disaster level 3 6 (Ultimate) 49 Storm Strike level 2 1 (Basic) Renown point 1 Storm Strike level 3 1 (Basic) Renown point 2 Storm Strike level 4 1 (Basic) Renown point 3 Storm Strike level 5 1 (Basic) Renown point 4 Lightning Storm level 2 2 (Spirit) Renown point 5 Lightning Storm level 3 2 (Spirit) Renown point 6 Lightning Storm level 4 2 (Spirit) Renown point 7 Lightning Storm level 5 2 (Spirit) Renown point 8 Hurricane level 2 5 (Wrath) Renown point 9 Hurricane level 3 5 (Wrath) Renown point 10 Hurricane level 4 5 (Wrath)

Below, we'll break down each of the active skills in this Diablo 4 Druid build:

Storm Strike

When you use Storm Strike, it will chain between enemies to deal damage to up to four enemies total with each hit. It also grants you 25% damage resistance, helping your Druid to tank enemy hits as you start swinging.

With upgrades, each hit will also have a 15% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds, and a 50% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Lightning Storm

Lightning Storm will bring one bolt of lightning crashing down in the target area. However, if you hold the skill and maintain casting, it will continue to unleash lightning strikes, with the number of bolts increasing each time up to a maximum of five. That means the longer you can hold Lightning Storm, the more damage you'll deal and the wider its AoE effects will become.

Enhanced Lightning Storm makes that more consistent by preserving the size of your Lightning Storm for four seconds when you stop casting it. That means if you increase it to five bolts, dash into a group of enemies to refill your Spirit, and then start casting Lightning Storm again within four seconds, it'll start at maximum power.

Cyclone Armor

Cyclone Armor is your main defensive skill for this Storm Druid build, offering 10% non-physical damage reduction and pushing back all nearby enemies, while also dealing some damage as they get knocked away.

The real boost comes from the upgrades though, with Enhanced Cyclone Armor slowing enemies and Innate Cyclone Armor making them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. That makes Cyclone Armor an excellent comeback skill, giving you some space and making all nearby enemies weaker so that you can tear them apart with your Storm skills.

Hurricane

Hurricane is another excellent skill to activate if you find yourself surrounded by enemies Unsurprisingly, it unleashes a Hurricane around your character that deals huge damage over 8 seconds to all surrounding enemies.

Like Cyclone Armor, it will also slow enemies and has a 15% chance to make them Vulnerable, making the two abilities work perfectly in tandem.

Trample

When you use Trample, you shapeshift into a Werebear and become Unstoppable, which ends any status effects that are currently on your character (such as Stunned).

You then charge forward, dealing huge damage and knocking back any enemies in your path. As an added bonus, it'll also stun any enemies that are knocked into terrain, while dealing additional damage.

Trample's upgrades turn it from a decent skill into one of the best in this build. Enhanced Trample increases the damage dealt by an additional 150%, which is an absolutely huge increase. This damage bonus does decrease by 50% for each additional enemy hit after the first, so save it for when you're facing down a boss or Elite enemy that you want to take the brunt of the damage.

Cataclysm

Cataclysm unleashes a massive storm around your character for eight seconds, sending out bolts of lightning and twisting tornadoes all over. The Prime Cataclysm upgrade will extend it for an extra two seconds, giving you more time to devastate your enemies.

The final upgrade, Supreme Cataclysm, will make any enemies hit by its lightning strikes Vulnerable for two seconds.

If you're not sure how to use these skills effectively, follow the attack pattern below:

Dash into a group of enemies and use Storm Strike to generate Spirit while making enemies Immobilized and Vulnerable. Use Whirlwind and Cyclone Armor to knockback enemies, apply more debuffs, and deal plenty of damage while giving yourself some space. Use Lightning Storm while manoeuvring between enemies. Use Trample to escape if you find yourself boxed in, or use it to deal massive damage to a boss or single Elite enemy. When you're out of Spirit, get back in the fray with Storm Strike and use Cataclysm to keep up the AoE damage while waiting for Spirit to regenerate.

Diablo 4 Druid build: Best Paragon Boards and Glyphs

After reaching level 50, you will unlock Diablo 4's Paragon system. This is a far more expansive set of passive abilities and Stat boosts that really unlock the full potential of a build.

Below, you can find our breakdown on which Paragon Boards and Glyphs we'd recommend taking, along with information on how to piece the boards together and which important nodes to grab. For a clearer view of how we've spent each and every Paragon Point, check out our Diablo 4 Storm Druid page on the Lothrik build calculator.

Starting Board

Take the right path up on the first board, heading through the rare Prime node. Continue to the Glyph socket and insert the Territorial Glyph. Then, grab 25 points of Dexterity nodes around the Glyph, before taking the left path up through the rare Impel node. Grab the three magic Damage nodes here, and then head to the Board Attachment Gate.

In total, the Starting Board should use 27 Paragon Points.

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck is the first Paragon Board we should add, because it significantly buffs our damage against Vulnerable enemies. Rotate the board so that the Glyph socket is on the lower-right, and the Legendary node is near the top-left corner.

Start by taking the path right towards the Glpyh socket, through the rare Hubris node. Insert the Earth and Sky Glyph, gather up at least 40 Willpower from nearby nodes, and grab the rare Stormcaller node and any surrounding magic nodes. Then, continue up to the left, up through the rare Deluge node, until you reach the Legendary node.

Spend a few more points to grab the rare Tempest node and any surrounding magic nodes, and then scroll back over to the Glyph. Take the short path up from the Stormcaller node to reach the nearby Board Attachment Gate.

In total, the Thunderstruck board should use 56 Paragon Points.

Ancestral Guidance

With Ancestral Guidance, you'll be able to get some huge boosts to your damage and Spirit Generation. To attach the board, rotate it so that the Legendary node is in the top-left corner, and the Glyph socket is in the lower-right corner.

Then, starting at the Board Attachment Gate on the left, head up and grab the Legendary node. Then, cut back down through the rare Reclamation node, grabbing all surrounding magic nodes, and continue right to reach the rare Natural Attunement node. Once again, grab all surrounding magic nodes, and then continue up and right to get the rare Spiritual Power node and the surrounding magic nodes.

Finally, make your way down to the Glyph socket and insert the Guzzler Glyph, grabbing at least 25 points worth of Intelligence from nearby to activate the additional bonus. Then, make your way over to the Board Attachment Gate on the right.

In total, the Ancestral Guidance board should use 63 Paragon Points.

Constricting Tendrils

Moving onto the Constricting Tendrils Board, we're now purely focusing on getting Glyph sockets, as there aren't any more powerful Legendary nodes that really synergise with this build. To get the Glyph socket easily, rotate the board so that the Glyph is in the lower-left corner.

From the left side, move down and across into the Glyph socket and insert Fulminate for increased Lightning damage. Scoop up any remaining Dexterity nodes nearb, and then continue to the Board Attachment Gate on the right side, grabbing the rare Devastation node and any surrounding magic nodes on the way.

In total, the Constricting Tendrils board should use 50 Paragon Points.

Inner Beast

Like the previous board, Inner Beast is purely about grabbing an extra Glyph socket. For the best position, rotate it so that the Glyph socket is in the center, and the rare Nimble node is near where you enter the board.

Starting on the left, move up and through the rare Nimble node, grabbing all surrounding magic nodes, and then continue to the Glyph socket. Insert the Exploit Glyph, and then scoop up any remaining Dexterity nodes for as much extra Vulnerable damage as possible.

In total, the Inner Beast board should use 29 Paragon Points.

Diablo 4 Druid build: Best Spirit Boon

The Druid class also has access to a unique Spirit Boon system, which allows you to pick a single unique effect from four different spirit trees. Each tree has four Boons that you can choose from, and you can have one Boon from each tree active at once, giving your four total. After unlocking all of the Boons, which you do by spending Druidic Spirit Offerings, you'll gain the ability to activate a fifth Boon of your choosing.

Below, we'll break down the five Boons that we'd recommend using with our Diablo 4 Druid build:

Prickleskin : Gain 48 Thorns.

: Gain 48 Thorns. Avian Wrath : Gain +30% Critical Strike Damage.

: Gain +30% Critical Strike Damage. Energize : Dealing damage has up to a 15% chance to restore 10 Spirit.

: Dealing damage has up to a 15% chance to restore 10 Spirit. Overload : Dealing Lightning damage has up to a 20% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 20% Lightning damage to surrounding enemies.

: Dealing Lightning damage has up to a 20% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 20% Lightning damage to surrounding enemies. Calm Before the Storm: Nature magic skills have up to a 10% chance on Lucky Hit to reduce the cooldown of your Ultimate skill by 2 seconds.

Diablo 4 Druid build: Best Aspects

As you complete Side Dungeons in Diablo 4, you will gain access to Aspects which modify or improve your abilities. Below, we'll list the best Aspects for the Storm Druid and which dungeons you must complete to get them:

Aspect of Cyclonic Force (Collapsed Vault - Kehjistan): Cyclone Armor also provides Physical damage reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied to all nearby allies.

(Collapsed Vault - Kehjistan): Cyclone Armor also provides Physical damage reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied to all nearby allies. Aspect of Inner Calm (Campaign unlock - Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

(Campaign unlock - Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%. Aspect of Might (Dark Ravine - Dry Steppes): Basic skills grant 20% damage reduction for 2 seconds.

(Dark Ravine - Dry Steppes): Basic skills grant 20% damage reduction for 2 seconds. Aspect of Shared Misery (Oblivion - Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a crowd controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that crowd control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.

(Oblivion - Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a crowd controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that crowd control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy. Aspect of the Expectant (Underroot - Scosglen): Attacking enemies with a basic skill increases the damage of your next Core skill by 5%, up to 30%.

(Underroot - Scosglen): Attacking enemies with a basic skill increases the damage of your next Core skill by 5%, up to 30%. Aspect of the Tempest (Blind Burrows - Hawezar): Hurricane damage is increased by 7% each second while active.

(Blind Burrows - Hawezar): Hurricane damage is increased by 7% each second while active. Aspect of the Umbral (Champion's Demise - Dey Steppes): Restore 1 of your primary resource (Spirit) when you crowd control an enemy.

(Champion's Demise - Dey Steppes): Restore 1 of your primary resource (Spirit) when you crowd control an enemy. Aspect of Disobedience (Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan): You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%.

(Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan): You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%. Overcharged Aspect (Mariner's Refuge - Scosglen): Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse 336 additional damage to surrounding enemies.

(Mariner's Refuge - Scosglen): Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse 336 additional damage to surrounding enemies. Lightning Dancer's Aspect (Legendary drop): Lightning Storm Critical Strikes spawn 3 Dancing Bolts that seek enemies in the area and deal Lightning damage.

Diablo 4 Druid build: Best Stats

Gear will also drop with random Stats, known as Affixes in-game. Hunting for Gear with the best Affixes for your build is also crucial if you want to maximise its potential. Below, you'll find the Stats that we'd recommend focusing on with this build:

Vulnerable Damage

Damage with Storm

Damage with Core

Willpower (increases skill damage)

(increases skill damage) Intelligence (increases Spirit Regeneration)

Diablo 4 Druid build: Best Gems

Many pieces of Gear in Diablo 4 will have gem sockets, in which you can place Gems to gain additional passive effects. These effects differ depending on whether the Gem is placed in a piece of Armor or a Weapon, but they'll each offer small boosts that stack up to make your build far more powerful.

In Weapon Gem Sockets, use Skulls for some Life each time you get a kill. With your AoE-focused Call Lightning, you'll be able to destroy large packs of enemies in moments, which will quickly take you back to full health with some Skulls in your weapons.

In Armor Sockets, Rubies offer increased maximum Life. This is especially useful for the Druid, as you'll be stood still while casting Lightning Storm and therefore an easier target for any damage that enemies might sling your way.

For Jewelery, use Diamonds to increase your resistance to all elements. It's slightly less resistance than that offered for specific elements by other Gems, but it covers any attacks that your enemies might use. Since you'll often be up against all sorts of unpredictable enemies, it seems better to take the resistance to all elements offered by Diamonds.

That wraps up our Diablo 4 Druid build guide. If you want to check out a different class, take a look at our Diablo 4 Barbarian builds, Rogue builds, Necromancer builds, and Sorcerer builds.

